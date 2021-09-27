Jada Pinkett Smith shares unpublished poem by Tupac Shakur

Recently, the birthday of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur (June 16) marked the 50th anniversary. Several stars and friends of the rapper paid him respect on social media channels or shared little anecdotes. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, however, shared a particularly valuable and personal heirloom with the public: a handwritten poem entitled “Lost Souls”.

The poem was probably the template for the song “Lost Souls”

Tupac Shakur and actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who met at the art school in Baltimore, were close friends. Even as their respective careers started rolling, the two sent each other regular letters. On the occasion of Tupac’s birthday, who would be 50 years old today, Smith read a letter with a previously unpublished poem on her Instagram account. Smith also provided some background information on the poem. According to their theory, the poem with the name “Lost Souls” was the template for the song of the same name, which the rapper recorded for the film soundtrack for “Gang Related” (German title: Gangland – Cops under fire). Tupac himself played one of the main characters in the film about corrupt police officers. It was his last appearance as an actor shortly before he was murdered.









Tupac himself was a diligent letter writer. Today his handwritten texts reveal a lot about the character of the deceased musician. A few years ago a letter from Tupac addressed to Madonna leaked out that revealed the split between the two. The singer and rapper were a couple from 1993 to 1995.

Will Smith was jealous of Tupac at the time

One who viewed Tupac’s friendly relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith with mixed feelings was Will Smith. When he and his future wife Jada met in 1994 (two years before Tupac’s death) on the set of “The Prince of Bel-Air”, the close contact between Smith and Tupac continued. In a radio interview that Will Smith gave last year, he openly admitted that he was jealous of Tupac. Also because of his respect for the rap legend, he was unable to communicate with his lover’s friend. In the interview he said: “I never managed to open up to him.” At the end of the conversation, the actor and rapper regretted his attitude at the time. When Will and Jada finally married in 1997, Tupac was already dead. In 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith gave a little insight into her feelings towards the deceased as part of a Facebook watch series.

I have already suffered some losses. So many of my closest friends have died. You weren’t even 30 years old. You didn’t even make 25. A lot of people talk about my relationship with Tupac and want to know more about it. All I can say is that his loss was one of the greatest of my life.