Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!

He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.

But not only the mouth, but also the shape of the head, hairline (at a young age, of course …) and chin area are similar – no wonder that “Beatles” star Paul McCartney (66) also wants a photo with the new Nicholson edition!









As early as 2008, when he was a teenager, Ray was cut from his father’s face at a “LA Lakers” game – but the six years of maturity were visually good for him.

And the Nicholson offspring is also taking off professionally: Ray works as a director (“Die Bankrücker”, 2006, “A Reunion”, 2014, and “Boots”, 2013).

Should he follow in father’s footsteps in his career, he would expect three Oscars and 12 Oscar nominations …

Ray’s mother, actress Rebecca Broussard (51), is also visually suspicious of Oscars – Ray seems to have full lips from her …

And here Jack Nicholson’s crazy “Shining” grin