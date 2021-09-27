Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNewsJack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son - guys
News

Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

By Vimal Kumar
0
55




Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!

He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.

But not only the mouth, but also the shape of the head, hairline (at a young age, of course …) and chin area are similar – no wonder that “Beatles” star Paul McCartney (66) also wants a photo with the new Nicholson edition!




As early as 2008, when he was a teenager, Ray was cut from his father’s face at a “LA Lakers” game – but the six years of maturity were visually good for him.

And the Nicholson offspring is also taking off professionally: Ray works as a director (“Die Bankrücker”, 2006, “A Reunion”, 2014, and “Boots”, 2013).

Should he follow in father’s footsteps in his career, he would expect three Oscars and 12 Oscar nominations …

Ray’s mother, actress Rebecca Broussard (51), is also visually suspicious of Oscars – Ray seems to have full lips from her …

And here Jack Nicholson’s crazy “Shining” grin


Previous articleCrypto Market Report: Digital Currencies: Current Market Report on Bitcoin & Co. | news
Next articleThe “Panic” series on Amazon Prime
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv