Jack Nicholson Revelation | kurier.at

According to Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson has long since retired from acting.
Jack Nicholson (79) have quietly said goodbye to the acting. At least that’s what his “Easy Rider” colleague claims Peter Fonda (76).
Did Nicholson quit acting?
“I think he’s actually retired. I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s done a lot of work and he’s had a lot of financial success for a person,” said Fonda versus the British Sun.
Fonda further: “Sometimes people have a reason that you don’t know and it’s none of my business. I don’t call him and say ‘Johnny’ – I call him Johnny Hop – ‘What are you doing?'”
Nicholson, who was nominated twelve times for an Oscar during his career, was last seen in 2010 in the comedy “How Do You Know” on the screen. To his alleged exit Hollywood The “Shining” star has not yet made an official statement.
