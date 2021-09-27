Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNewsJack Nicholson Revelation | kurier.at
News

Jack Nicholson Revelation | kurier.at

By Vimal Kumar
0
59




Jack Nicholson

© APA / EPA / PAUL BUCK

According to Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson has long since retired from acting.

Jack Nicholson (79) have quietly said goodbye to the acting. At least that’s what his “Easy Rider” colleague claims Peter Fonda (76).

Did Nicholson quit acting?

“I think he’s actually retired. I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s done a lot of work and he’s had a lot of financial success for a person,” said Fonda versus the British Sun.




Fonda further: “Sometimes people have a reason that you don’t know and it’s none of my business. I don’t call him and say ‘Johnny’ – I call him Johnny Hop – ‘What are you doing?'”

‘Program focus 1968’: “Easy Rider”. In the picture (from left): Peter Fonda (Wyatt), Jack Nicholson (George Hanson). SHIPPING: ORF2, SUN, 04.05.2008, 12:55 AM. – Publication for press purposes free of charge exclusively in connection with the above broadcast of the ORF if the author is named. Photo: ORF / Sony Pictures. Other use subject to a fee and only with the written approval of the ORF / GOEK photography department. Copyright: ORF-PHOTOGRAPHIE, Wuerzburggasse 30, A-1136 Vienna, Tel. + 43- (0) 1-87878-14383.

© Picture: ORF / Sony Pictures

Nicholson, who was nominated twelve times for an Oscar during his career, was last seen in 2010 in the comedy “How Do You Know” on the screen. To his alleged exit Hollywood The “Shining” star has not yet made an official statement.

From the archive:

These stars have turned their backs on Hollywood

a newsletter registration placeholder.

We would like to show a newsletter subscription here. Unfortunately, you have not given us your consent for this. If you want to view it, please agree to Piano Software Inc.

Always up-to-date anywhere

Secure unrestricted access to all digital content from KURIER: Plus content, ePaper, online magazines and more. Try the KURIER digital subscription now.


Previous articleEverything at a glance: The most important crypto news of the week
Next articleEmma Amour: “My wife is cheating on me and everyone knows it – except me”
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv