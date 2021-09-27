Jack + Lorraine Nicholson: A rare sight

Papa Jack rarely shows up with his daughter. The two make such a casual team

It has become quiet around the Hollywood actor, 77. He rarely shows himself at public events and even more rarely with his family. For the opening of the Rolling Stones photo exhibition from “Taschen Verlag” in Los Angeles, Jack Nicholson came with his daughter Lorraine, 24. Papa Jack proudly introduced his pretty daughter, who is also an actress, to everyone.

Jack gives “top secret” advice

This has never happened before!

The double “Mister Golden Globe”





39 images









The “The Shining” star has a total of four children. Lorraine is the daughter of him and his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Broussard. The former couple also have their son Raymond, 22, together. Since Lorraine is still at the beginning of her career, Jack is happy to give her advice, but it is “top secret”, as Lorraine revealed in an interview about her film “Hacker” at the beginning of the year.

With acting genes, it will be interesting to see how Lorraine’s career will develop.

cfr

Gala