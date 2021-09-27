Is the XRP course facing a 10-fold increase? From Investing.com







Investing.com – There have been heavy losses again in the past few days. With a market capitalization of $ 44 billion, the sixth most important crypto currency slipped back below the psychologically important mark of $ 1.00. The US Securities and Exchange Commission proceedings against Ripple are still weighing on the price.

Essentially, it is about the question of whether XRP should be defined as a security (“securities”) and the sale by Ripple would therefore have been subject to approval.

Some analysts believe that the XRP price is only so low because the SEC lawsuit is dampening interest in the cryptocurrency.

Ripple could not be traded on Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 or any other major US exchanges in the past few months. The reason for this was the allegations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission that Ripple had put securities on the market without authorization. The Ripple board members Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen are the focus of the investigation. In December, Ripple’s price plummeted to around $ 0.20, but rebounded to $ 1.85 in mid-April, then plummeted back to around $ 0.50 until consolidation in a wide range between 1.45 and Wagered $ 0.85. Most recently, XRP was trading just below the $ 1.00 mark at $ 0.96.

Raoul Pal is convinced that the XRP token has an excellent risk-reward ratio despite the ongoing lawsuit by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a new interview with Savvy Finance, the CEO of Real Vision and Global Macro Investor explains why he continues to be bullish on cryptocurrencies and especially XRP.

“XRP offers a great risk-reward ratio. On the subject of litigation, so far all litigation is ours [im Krypto-Space] have seen turned out well. All of them were settled in retrospect. For example at Bitmex. I’m assuming there will be a small penalty that could make it look like a security. However, neither side will admit guilt. A fine is paid and then XRP is good to go. “







The former Goldman Sachs manager also cited several factors that will drive the XRP rate up in the future.

“The interesting thing about XRP is that it has a whole bunch of use cases. I know the Bitcoin people hate the coin – it’s not decentralized enough, but I don’t care. Do people use it? Yes, a lot more, than most people realize, and the great thing about this setup is that it cannot be bought on any of the major US exchanges and it is not included in the Bitwise Fund. “

The AUM at Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund is now just under a billion dollars, according to Pal. As soon as XRP is tradable again on the major exchanges, the fund management would have to buy a few hundred million dollars in XRP tokens, so a “hell of a good run” is inevitable when the legal dispute with the SEC clears up.

The fund tracks an index made up of the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies. In addition to XRP, the fund currently invests in,,,,,,,, and.

As of today, Stellar – a cryptocurrency very similar to XRP that also specializes in improving international payments – would probably drop out of the list of holdings and be replaced by XRP, after all, its market capitalization of 6.5 billion dollars is much smaller than that of XRP ($ 44 billion).

And even if Ripple should lose the legal battle with the regulators, it is still worthwhile to bet on XRP, according to Pal.