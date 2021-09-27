Investor confidence in the future of cryptocurrencies is increasing unchecked

A quarterly survey by Voyager Digital of particularly active investors shows that sentiment towards crypto assets is becoming more and more positive despite some setbacks.

It seems amazing at first sight. The “Retail Investor Sentiment Survey” by the Canadian crypto broker Voyager Digital, which is updated every three months, reflects a significantly better mood in the crypto market than could be expected.

Crypto investors are increasing their deposits despite all the adversities

Although Bitcoin had fallen to as low as $ 29,000 during recent price corrections in June and July and is still below its all-time high of nearly $ 65,000 in April, 80 percent of respondents believe Bitcoin will be over in the next quarter Will rise to $ 56,000. After all, 40 percent assume that Bitcoin will withdraw to over $ 71,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Despite the regulatory setbacks and the influences from China, which ultimately had their share in the share price losses in the second and third quarters and cannot yet be estimated in terms of their duration and impact, these values ​​are significantly more positive than they were on the occasion of the last Poll three months ago.

Even 96 percent of all respondents said that they now have more confidence in the future of cryptocurrencies than before. In the previous quarter, 81 percent of those surveyed were equally optimistic, but also significantly lower. 89 percent of investors want to increase their crypto investments in the next quarter. This intention had two percent less in the previous quarter.









When it comes to the course assessment, the respondents are bullish. You trust Bitcoin to be an eight on a scale from one to ten, with ten standing for a maximum bull market. In the previous quarter, investors had considered a value of seven to be realistic. 85 percent of respondents clearly see Bitcoin in a bull market.

All-in on crypto – above all Bitcoin, but then Cardano

Furthermore, almost half of the respondents see Bitcoin as a store of value and even consider it to be more suitable than other assets such as real estate or stocks. At Voyager Digital, one takes delight in the increasingly positive mood. It also shows a trend that could cause problems for traditional assets in the long term. More than a fifth of all respondents have been invested in crypto for more than two years. If after this time and with the appropriate experience they still see crypto assets as better stores of value, then it can be expected that sooner or later they would go all-in on crypto and never again make traditional investments.

Aside from Bitcoin, investors are most positive about the Cardano blockchain with its native ADA coin. Voyager Digital assumes that this attitude will be significantly improved with the introduction of a decentralized finance platform on Cardano. Voyager Digital boss Steve Ehrlich even goes so far as to predict a “bright future” for Cardano. Behind Cardano, with support from 40 percent of those surveyed, comes Ethereum, which 16 percent of the participants still rate bullish.

Around 1,200 dealers are surveyed as part of the regular survey. They are the most active dealers on the Voyager platform. You execute between 50 and 100 trades per month.