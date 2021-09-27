Interview with Denzel Washington: “I don’t believe everything I see” – culture

Denzel Washington in “The Equalizer” Photo: dpa







The nuanced play by Denzel Washington gives both hero (“Malcolm X”) and villain roles (“Safe House”) emotional depth and credibility. In the action drama “The Equalizer,” Washington plays a hardware store clerk with unusual skills.

The nuanced play by Denzel Washington gives both hero (“Malcolm X”) and villain roles (“Safe House”) emotional depth and credibility. In the action drama “The Equalizer,” Washington plays a hardware store clerk with unusual skills.

Mr. Washington, your character McCall has a few tricks. Is it true that you expanded this side of the character further?

Yes. I’ve dealt with obsessive-compulsive disorder. After reading a lot about it, I decided to put more of it into the script. I liked that the book didn’t reveal what McCall’s past was and why he became that way. Why does he always look at his watch? Why can’t he sleep? Why does he arrange things around him? This obsessive behavior has fascinated me more and more. The audience also gets to know McCall at home alone, a normal, lonely, weird guy with strange habits. At the same time, its core reveals itself.

In what way?

Before the first action scene, we know that he likes to help people. He supports his colleague who wants to lose weight. He speaks to the girl in the diner and tells her what he should actually say to himself: “You have to be yourself in this world.” Whatever he did before, it shaped him into the person we get to know in the film. It’s interesting that a 15-year-old girl sees something in her eyes that everyone else misses. That’s good writing. Another lost soul realizes what McCall is hiding from everyone else. Including yourself.

Do you have obsessive-compulsive disorder or neurosis yourself?

None that I would think of immediately. When I was dealing with the matter, I came across a book with the title “I almost never wash my hands”. On this topic you usually only see these people in front of you who compulsively purify themselves. Well, the author doesn’t have that tick, but a different one. In the film, I open and close the door five times. In fact, I even counted it, but you don’t hear it in the film. How does such a disturbance start? I always write my own biography for a character. Whatever McCall did in his past affected his wife. She died. We don’t know how, but he blames himself for it.









Are these problems its weak point?

“Weak point” is a tricky word. It implies something negative. We all have our weaknesses. In his case, it takes a 15-year-old girl to confront him with it. This girl who suddenly puts on a completely different face when she gets into the limo of a fat, rich guy. How great Chloe Moretz played that! Director Antoine Fuqua had a good instinct to cast the role at such a young age. That makes things a lot worse. She was probably trained to look like that when she was ten. She has been put in clothes that her body cannot fill at all. Then this filthy old guy comes to get her. And she knows exactly what show to expect from her.

Do you always put yourself so deeply into your characters?

I am an actor. In fact, it is becoming more and more important to me. If a character doesn’t feel honest and true to me, how is it supposed to affect you, the viewer? They say “Ah,” The Equalizer, an action film. ” I don’t even know what that means.

How long does it take to prepare for a role?

Months. This time there was also physical training, martial arts. The stunt coordinator was a Navy Seal. He brought a lot of ideas into the fight scenes.

You have learned a lot over time.

For example, flying planes (“flight”) or driving a train (“unstoppable – out of control”). But I can only take off an airplane. They also wanted to teach me how to land, but that wasn’t important to the film. (laughs)

Are there any of these abilities left?

I’ve boxed for 20 years. There was a scene in “Crimson Tide” where I hit a punching bag. That’s how it started. Then came “Hurricane” and I was even more involved with this sport. It’s a good workout. I also like boxing because you never really master it completely. As soon as you face a new opponent, everything is different.

You are a man of strong faith. How hard is that belief to maintain when you see terrible things on the evening news?

I don’t believe everything I see There is always more to it than that. To a certain extent, I now understand the bigger picture. We live in an age of accelerated information. There is a need for more and more information. The show has to go on and on, so you need new news all the time. Something new has to be found, every day, every minute. Unfortunately for your job, there is no longer enough time to thoroughly check the truthfulness of information. There was once evidence of sources. Today one hardly questions whether something is true that has been said. I have also experienced other times and recognize the change.





