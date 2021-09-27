Interview: Interview with George Clooney: “Almost died three times already”

George Clooney talks about his new film “The Midnight Sky”, an end-of-time drama, about Corona, aging – and about his own experiences between life and death.

Have you ever had the experience of standing between life and death?

George Clooney: Yes, even three times. I had a motorcycle accident in Italy, a year and a half ago. I crashed into a car with over 100 things, flew through the air – and shortly before the impact I thought that was it. I was very lucky in the situation! Then there was a very dangerous moment in South Sudan. Our car was stopped by a group of men and guns were held to our heads. But they just wanted to rob us. Later I was in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan when there was a missile attack on our village. Even then I thought it was over. But I was lucky again and came out unscathed. Incomprehensible.

What consequences did the moments of death have for you? Have you learned something from it, changed something in your life?

Clooney: From the accident I “learned” that I shouldn’t get on a motorcycle in the future (laughs). Since then, my wife has forbidden me to do so, she said: “It’s enough!” And I agreed with her. After the experience in Sudan, I realized once again how valuable life is because it is so fragile … just one wrong move and it’s over.

How badly did you injure yourself in a motorcycle accident?

Clooney: I ended up on my hands and knees by accident. Any other part of my body would have probably dead, I would have probably broken my spine. We are seldom aware of the huge role happiness plays in our lives. It starts at birth: chance decides whether we like to go to a crisis or war zone Syria to be born into it or not.

In “The Midnight Sky” you show the end of the world – but without revealing what exactly happened to our globe. Why?

Clooney: We wanted to leave the end of the world to the imagination of the audience: The imagination is stronger than anything that can be shown in the film. Whether the climate catastrophe caused a hole in the atmosphere or whether a nuclear crisis could have triggered it is up to you. We just wanted to make one thing clear: With all the hatred and division we are currently seeing in the world, especially in 2020, we have to admit that humanity is more fragile than we ever thought possible.

Are not division and anger currently dominating your home country?

Clooney: the United States definitely had a lion’s share in it! But our entire society is fragile, we all have to be careful. President Jimmy Carter said that peace must also be fought for with great effort. Peace does not survive by itself. Unfortunately, it is not so absurd that we will be on the brink in 30 years’ time. “The Midnight Sky” is about what humans can do to themselves as a species. I fell in love with the book because it asks such an important question: is humanity worth fighting for? I am convinced that the answer is a resounding “yes”.

George Clooney Augustine and Caoilinn Springall Iris in a scene from the film “The Midnight Sky”. Photo: Photo: / Netflix / dpa

So you staged a fictional apocalypse until a real end-time scenario caught up with your fiction?

Clooney: Yes. As soon as we finished shooting, the pandemic started. We were still lucky, we finished in February. I was flying home to LA with Grant Heslov when someone explained to us that special security measures were now required in post-production. The guy literally said: “But don’t worry, Covid is only dangerous for old people!” And I said, fine, then there’s no problem. To which he replied: “Well, old people aged 55 and over!” And I thought: “Waaaas? So then I am – old ??? What a cheek! “

Have the pandemic and the strange year 2020 given your project a new reading?

Clooney: Yes, this resulted in an overriding relevance for us: The realization of how important a home is and to be with the people you love. To exchange ideas with them. It is not enough if you only communicate with each other via computer screens. This conversation is certainly the strangest interview we have ever had. Instead of sitting together at a table, we stare into screens.









What did you learn about yourself when you made the film?

Clooney: The film was one of the biggest challenges for me, as an actor and also as a director. In Iceland we had to shoot my snow scenes at minus 30 degrees, plus a nasty wind of almost 120 km / h was blowing. I wasn’t sure whether I would succeed in the double job. What I’ve learned is that I can count on help from friends and colleagues when I need them. My wife was happy when the shoot was over, I had my head shaved and a David Letterman beard.

… and what during the lockdown?

Clooney: Well, like many others during that time, I mainly did laundry, wiped the floor with a damp cloth, washed dishes and changed diapers – not my diapers, I’m not that old yet, but my children’s diapers (laughs). During the pandemic, I often felt like I was back in time when I lived alone in an apartment. I’ve learned that I can trust myself and still get on well. I’m still a decent craftsman, I can connect lamps and repair small things. I was happy to see that a simple life still works well for me.

Years ago, when you were single, a magazine called you the “loneliest man in Hollywood”. Was it right in that assumption, retrospectively?

Clooney: For me it was never a problem to be alone, I can be too busy for that. I like to read in peace and quiet or take time for something else. Of course I don’t want to be alone for too long! But now I have twins who are three years old and very spirited. At home there is not a single moment of rest! I am longing for a tiny bit of solitude right now, I would give my left leg for it! (laughs)

After a year of pandemic and lockdown with two three-year-olds, the question admittedly has a different relevance. A golden rule in the film industry is: “Never shoot with children or animals!” You have broken this law a number of times. What did working with children teach you?

Clooney: Well, for a while I said to myself that it was better not to have children of your own. But I have now put that in the sand! (laughs) No, seriously: Playing here with eight-year-old Caoilinn was fantastic. The little one had never made a film before, but she is a natural. Every time her scene was done after a single take, like a pro. I was happy to use it to push my grown-up colleagues and put them under pressure: “Today she only needed one try again!”

How satisfied was the director Clooney with his main actor Clooney? Seriously: How do you keep yourself from making mistakes or misjudgments in a dual role?

Clooney: There was only one advantage with this constellation: As an actor, I knew exactly what the director expected of me! (laughs) I got help from my friend Grant Heslov for the rest. We have known each other for almost 40 years, since drama school. He loaned me $ 100 in 1982 so that I could take professional portraits of myself. Today we run a production company together, for “Argo” we won the Oscar together. When I was in front of the camera, he always sat next to the monitor and kept an eye on everything. If I was bad, he immediately said: “Again, you Schmock!” I knew that I could trust him. If he was satisfied, so was I.

You don’t enjoy it, “just” for a normal acting job in front of the camera to stand?

Clooney: Yes, and I can also use it to pay my bills. Believe it or not, I don’t get paid well as a director. I do this because it means a lot to me. In order to earn money, however, I still have to work as an actor from time to time.

To person: “The Midnight Sky”, the new film by 59-year-old George Clooney, has been streaming on Netflix for over a week. It is the seventh film that the actor has directed. Born in Kentucky, son of a TV quiz master. He also had his own career breakthrough on television with the Seie “Emergency Room”. The film success with “From Dusk Till Dawn” and as Batman was followed by many more. He is married to the British-Lebanese lawyer Amal for the second time and has three-year-old twins with her.

