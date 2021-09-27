In October 2021 things really get down to business

The content of Sky Deutschland is regularly updated and expanded. In addition to sports and feature films, the Sky series in particular form an important component in the entertainment offering on the pay TV and streaming platform (Sky Ticket). If you want to keep up to date with the latest series on Sky, make sure to make a note of this page. Because at this point we report month after month about the new series highlights in the Sky program. And the range of new series can be seen again in September 2021. This includes not only sequels of already known content, but also series restarts.

New series on Sky in October 2021

The focus of the series restart at Sky is an in-house production in October: “The Ibiza Affair”. From October 21, 2021, Nicholas Ofczarek will be the focus of this drama series as detective Julian Hessenthaler, trying to get in touch with Austria’s Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache. It’s about fraud and corruption. And that in one of the biggest political scandals in the history of Austria. In a mixture of fictional drama, satire and political thriller, “The Ibiza Affair” tells of the bumpy and adventurous path that a lawyer and a detective took several years before to convict the FPÖ politician of illegal machinations.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who once achieved fame and glory as a wrestler for the WWE, has become a real Hollywood great. In “Young Rock” From October 4, 2021, the youth of “The Rock” will be looked at with a wink. The story is told from his childhood in a robust family surrounded by wrestling icons, through his rebellious teenage years, to his years as a football player at the University of Miami. In addition to interview scenes, you can also see reviews of the years 1982, 1987 and 1990.

Further series restarts on Sky in October

Sky Comedy will be even more fun from October 12, 2021. Then the new series starts “Wellington Paranormal”. The six episodes of the first season are a mix of mockumentary, comedy and horror. The focus is on the two patrolmen Minogue and O’Leary, who meet a young girl who is acting very strangely – supernatural powers are at work. By the way, it is already clear that seasons 2 and 3 will follow after the first season: from November 2nd and 23rd, 2021.

The new Showtime production will also start on Sky Comedy on October 13, 2021 “Welcome to Flatbush, Brooklyn”. It’s a rough comedy about city life in New York. And at Sky Atlantic, the drama series starts on October 15, 2021 with the ninth and final season “Wentworth” over. Again, drugs, extortion and violence take center stage at Wentworth Women’s Prison – with an explosive finale.

Series title series Start date Channel Burden of Truth 4th September 27, 2021 13th Street Impeachment: American Crime Story 3 September 28, 2021 Sky Atlantic It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 8th September 28, 2021 Sky Comedy Lucifer 5 September 28, 2021 Sky One The L Word: Generation Q 2 September 29, 2021 Sky Atlantic Totti – Il Capitano 1 September 30, 2021 Sky Atlantic Young Rock 1 October 4, 2021 Sky Comedy Hudson & Rex 3 October 5, 2021 Warner TV series Younger 7th October 9, 2021 Warner TV Comedy Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail 3 October 12, 2021 Warner TV Comedy Wellington Paranormal 1 October 12, 2021 Sky Comedy Welcome to Flatbush, Brooklyn 1 October 13, 2021 Sky Comedy Animal Kingdom 5 October 15, 2021 Warner TV series Wentworth 9 October 15, 2021 Sky Atlantic The Drowning – A mother is investigating 1 October 17, 2021 13th Street It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 8th October 19, 2021 Sky Comedy The Ibiza affair 1 October 21, 2021 Sky Atlantic Disco Paraiso – The Secret of Almanzora 1 October 24, 2021 Sky One The Deceived – The Secret Crime 1 October 24, 2021 13th Street Departure – The train accident 2 October 25, 2021 Universal TV The Syndicate– Life is not a 4th October 26, 2021 Sky One Day of the Dead 1 October 27, 2021 Syfy The flight attendant 1 October 28, 2021 Warner TV series Suspicion / murder 2 October 31, 2021 13th Street Wellington Paranormal 2 November 2, 2021 Sky Comedy Temple 2 November 11, 2021 Sky Atlantic Scenes from a marriage 1 November 19, 2021 Sky Atlantic Wellington Paranormal 3 November 23, 2021 Sky Comedy Gomorrah 5 November 2021 Sky Atlantic Babylon Berlin 4th 2022 Sky Breeders 3 2022 Sky The boat 3 2022 Sky The passport 2 2022 Sky Django 1 2022 Sky Gangs of London 2 2022 Sky Munich Match 1 2022 Sky Souls 1 2022 Sky The baby 1 2022 Sky The You Run 1 2022 Sky

At this point it should also be noted that Sky’s own productions “Das Boot” and “Babylon Berlin” will have new seasons. For “Das Boot” it’s season 3, for “Babylon Berlin” it’s already the fourth season. The new episodes should not come into Sky’s program before the end of 2021.

You can watch all the series available on Sky not only on linear television, but also on demand via Sky Q. In addition, Sky subscription customers can use the Sky Go platform and all others the Sky Ticket offer.

New films on Sky in October 2021

The Divine Other (October 2, 2021)

Blood On My Name (October 4, 2021)

The Suicide Squad (October 7, 2021)

Escape from Pretoria (October 10, 2021)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (October 12, 2021)

Mortal Kombat (October 15, 2021)

Fatale (October 16, 2021)

Let Them All Talk (October 18, 2021)

Jim Knopf and the Wild 13 (October 22, 2021)

Beyond the Law (October 23, 2021)

Cats & Dogs 3: paws united! (October 24, 2021)

Enemy or Friend (October 25, 2021)

Our Ladies (October 29, 2021)

