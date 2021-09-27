“I would have loved to kill everyone”

Actress Anna Kendrick played the role of Jessica Stanley in the “Twilight” films. Now she speaks in a video of the “Vanity Fair” about the shoot, which she doesn’t necessarily like to remember. “We shot the first film in Portland, Oregon, and I can only remember feeling so cold and miserable. I can still remember my Chucks getting soaked, ”she says. “I felt like they were really great people and I’m sure we would have become friends under other circumstances, but in that situation I would have wanted to kill everyone,” she adds, jokingly.









On the other hand, the situation has somehow welded together. It was a bit like having experienced something traumatic together. “Like people who survived a hostage-taking together and are thus connected for life.”

Shoot a little better for the second “Twilight” part

When shooting the second “Twilight” film, the weather wasn’t quite as bad as the first time. “That’s when we all got to know each other a little better.” But at the same time she shot for another film, which required a lot of organization.