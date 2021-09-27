Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNews"I would have loved to kill everyone"
News

“I would have loved to kill everyone”

By Arjun Sethi
0
44




Actress Anna Kendrick played the role of Jessica Stanley in the “Twilight” films. Now she speaks in a video of the “Vanity Fair” about the shoot, which she doesn’t necessarily like to remember. “We shot the first film in Portland, Oregon, and I can only remember feeling so cold and miserable. I can still remember my Chucks getting soaked, ”she says. “I felt like they were really great people and I’m sure we would have become friends under other circumstances, but in that situation I would have wanted to kill everyone,” she adds, jokingly.




On the other hand, the situation has somehow welded together. It was a bit like having experienced something traumatic together. “Like people who survived a hostage-taking together and are thus connected for life.”

Shoot a little better for the second “Twilight” part

When shooting the second “Twilight” film, the weather wasn’t quite as bad as the first time. “That’s when we all got to know each other a little better.” But at the same time she shot for another film, which required a lot of organization.


Previous articleJack + Lorraine Nicholson: A rare sight
Next articleBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: He flew from LA to New York for love
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv