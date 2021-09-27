“I was addicted to shopping”

Who has, who can, right? Pop star Katy Perry has a luxury problem: she’s addicted to shopping. Orlando Bloom’s fiancée wants to work on her behavior because of their daughter.

With hits like “I Kissed A Girl”, “Teenage Dream” or “Dark Horse” it became a box-office hit. But the money doesn’t always stay in the singer’s account for long Katy Perry. As she now reveals, she buys too many things. But now she wants to work on her purchasing obsolescence. The reason for this is her daughter Daisy Dove, who she and her fiancé, “Lord of the rings“-Star Orlando Bloom, got.









The birth of daughter Daisy Dove turned Katy Perry’s life upside down. Suddenly the singer begins to question her own behavior. Starting with her shopping addiction, as she is now in a live video at Instagram said. “I used to be so addicted to shopping,” the Daily Mail quotes the artist.

Does she have a grip on her passion for fashion?

Perry “became aware of how wasteful I was as a consumer with clothes”. In the future, she therefore wants to curb her passion for fashion a little and shift down a gear. “I swore to myself that I would not buy so much in my private life. I just want to buy out of necessity,” said the singer. For the sake of both the environment and your daughter.

“Clothing is in the top five most polluting things for our planet,” Perry said of her decision. The 36-year-old no longer wants to “be part of it”. Especially not now that she knew that Daisy Dove “will grow up” in this world. The girl was born in August 2020. Her father is actor Orlando Bloom, with whom Perry has been dating since 2016 and engaged since 2019.