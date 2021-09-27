Monday, September 27, 2021
Hugh Jackman goes on a world tour for the first time with “The Man.The Music.The Show”

By Sonia Gupta
Hugh Jackman
First world tour with “The Man. The Music. The Show”

Hugh Jackman

He can not only act, but also sing. Hugh Jackman has proven that often enough. In 2019 he goes on a world tour for the first time

Under the motto “The Man. The Music. The Show.” (“The man. The music. The show.”) Hugh Jackman (50, “Logan – The Wolverine”) is going on his first world tour in 2019. Actors and singers have that and the organizer Semmel Concerts have now been announced. The Hollywood star will also make four appearances in Germany.

Hugh Jackman goes on a world tour

Jackman’s tour will take him to Hamburg on May 13th, Berlin on May 14th, Cologne on May 16th and Mannheim on May 21st. The concerts are a “big show production”, according to a press release. Jackman not only has his own live orchestra with him, but also popular songs from blockbusters such as “Les Misérables” and “The Greatest Showman” as well as hits from other films and Broadway productions.




“The Man. The Music. The Show” pre-sale

The advance booking for the Germany concerts starts on December 5th at 10:00 am with a presale on “Eventim.de”. Tickets will be available at the well-known advance booking offices from December 7th at 9:00 a.m.


 Hugh Jackman

