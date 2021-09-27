How do you pronounce Doge correctly?

Elon Musk loves Shiba Inus – at least when they are shown on cryptocurrencies. This applies to the fun currency Dogecoin. However, it becomes problematic with the Dogecoin pronunciation. How do you pronounce Dogecoin (correctly)? A digital historical derivation.

The history of Dogecoin

With a price of around 18 cents (as of September 21, 2021), a daily trading volume of around two billion euros and a market capitalization of over 23.4 billion euros, Dogecoin is one of the ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world.

The Dogecoin actually started as a pure fun project. The two programmers Billy Markus (IBM) and Jackson Palmer (Adobe) wanted to develop a parody of Bitcoin. This is how the fun currency Dogecoin, published on December 8, 2013, came into being, which has since left this status behind, at least economically.

The Shiba Inu: the hallmark of Dogecoin

Dogecoin is widely known for the side-facing Shiba Inu that can be seen on the digital coins.

This belongs to a bitch. The Japanese kindergarten teacher Atsuko Sato brought “Kabuso” out of the shelter in 2010. A little later she posted aloud The Verge the first pictures of the photogenic Shiba Inu on their blog.

But they didn’t stay there: just six months later, the cute Shiba Inu landed in a Reddit thread. From there, Kabuso conquered the internet and was immortalized in billions of memes and comments. By the way: Shiba Inu female Kabuso has over 322,000 subscribers on Instagram.

How do you pronounce Dogecoin?

But although the majority of the Internet and social media community knows the cute Shiba Inu, you can hear the most varied of variants when pronouncing Dogecoin. Particularly common representatives are:









Dogcoin with a hard “G” as in the English word “dog” for dog.

Dogdecoin with a “d-sch” as in the name of the US car brand Dodge of the Stellantis group.

The German pronunciation of the Venetian head of state comes closest to the actual pronunciation: the doge. This means that the “G” in Dogecoin corresponds to the “G” in “Orange” or the second “G” in “Garage”.

The French wine and language lover Julien Miquel has even published a video with the Dogecoin pronunciation on his YouTube account, which has 162,000 subscribers. It has a little over 150,000 views.

Dogecoin: pronunciation not uncommon in meme culture

The deliberately incorrect pronunciation of words or terms is not uncommon, especially on the Internet. The Shiba Inu logo on the Dogecoin coin and the relationship to the word “dog” are of course no coincidence.

For example, the explanation linked on the official Dogecoin page for “Know Your Meme” explains in detail that the Dogecoin pronunciation is based on an episode of the puppet show “Homestar Runner”. There the character “Strong Bad” is not referred to as a dog, but as a doge.

