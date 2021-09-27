His steady descent from Oscar winner to B-movie star

Cinema release “The color from space”

Almost 25 years lie between the theatrical release of Nicolas Cage’s (56) latest film “The Color from Space” (from March 5th) and the actor’s greatest success to date. Anyone who only associates the name Cage with his work over the past few years would be prepared to bet a considerable sum of money against the fact that the guy from “Ghost Rider”, “Drive Angry” or “Wicker Man” won the Oscar in 1996 as ” Best Actor “won. Even more, Anthony Hopkins (82) and Sean Penn (59) snatched him from under the nose.

The man for everything

In the end, quantity instead of quality is his everyday life. From 2017 to 2019 alone, Cage participated in an unbelievable 16 productions, very few of them made it to the cinema. Now his descent from Oscar winner to “Mister B-Movie” could be viewed with pity, no question about it. But that would only depict part of the story.

Because one thing cannot be agreed with Mr. Cage: Whether he is thrashing the twelve in a fanatic’s bear costume (“Wicker Man”), or splattering through his opponents in the revenge horror “Mandy” – he does this with the same fervor who he once embodied the suicidal alcoholic in his masterpiece “Leaving Las Vegas”. He has not lost the fun of his work, that is abundantly clear.







Hero of the division

The attention, the audience and, as a result, the fees for Cage may have decreased. However, he always gets good feedback for his acting in the division. “Mandy” from 2018, for example, received an extremely positive response from critics, and his latest prank “The Color from Space”, which is based on the short story of the same name by HP Lovecraft, was well received by the US audience.

Cage is “fully in his element” in the film, in which a meteorite hits his front yard and henceforth puts his family’s life in colorful horror. This can be filtered out as the basic tenor of the audience’s voices. Perhaps by now he has just arrived where he has always been latently drawn – to the wonderfully over-the-top niche cinema that is not tied to any convention. Qualities that harmonize perfectly with his sometimes manic mine game.

Because to a certain extent, that is easily forgotten, Cage also stood for trash in its heyday. Michael Bay high-gloss trash, but with “The Rock – Rock of Decision”, “In the Body of the Enemy” or especially in “Con Air” as a friendly Knacki with light long hairstyle, he didn’t necessarily let off steam more profoundly than now.

Actually, only those fall by the wayside in Cage’s B-movie fame, who once fell in love with his faithful eyes as the angel Seth in “City of Angels” (1998). Since then he has practically avoided the romantic genre like the devil has avoided holy water and is – please forgive me, Mr. Cage – no longer in the necessary condition to mimic divine beauty.