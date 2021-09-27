Good news for Binance – FCA sees requirements met

Binance is facing strong headwinds worldwide. Positive news is sure to come in handy. The FCA has now announced that the crypto exchange meets almost all of the requirements. However, the company is not yet allowed to resume operations in the UK.

On August 25, the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that Binance had met the requirements placed on it and was therefore allowed to trade again. It has been difficult for the crypto exchange for the past few months. It was exposed to regulatory pressure around the world. It wasn’t until June 25, 2021, that Binance was banned by the FCA from offering certain services in the UK. In addition, she warned all consumers to exercise caution with unregulated crypto exchanges. Spot trading in cryptocurrencies is not regulated in the Kingdom. But the authority regulates and monitors the activities of companies that offer derivatives on Bitcoin or, for example, Ethereum. The FCA said on its company website at the time:





Binance Markets Limited is not permitted to engage in regulated activities in the UK. This company is part of a larger group (Binance Group). Due to the requirements of the FCA, Binance Markets Limited (BML) is currently not permitted to conduct regulated activities without the prior written consent of the FCA. No other Binance Group company has any form of UK authorization, registration or license to conduct regulated activities in the UK.

Binance boss satisfied with the FCA’s decision

A few years ago you could compare the crypto landscape with the “Wild West”, a time when cryptocurrency traders sometimes saw themselves outside the law, today it looks less wild. Nowadays the law enforcement officers are far more active and restrict the trading activities of crypto exchanges more and more often.









With the decision made by the British authority FCA on August 25, the crypto exchange is again exposed to a little less regulatory pressure. CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao should also be relieved about this. Because he tweeted on the same day:





“25 August 2021 update. On 25 June 2021, the FCA imposed requirements on Binance Markets Limited. The firm complied with all aspects of the requirements” https://t.co/ryque3nHFb – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 25, 2021

However, CZ ignores one crucial sentence: “BML is still unable to conduct regulated business in the UK.” The authorities ping pong should go on for a while before BML is allowed to operate again in the UK.

After Binance was founded, it was possible even earlier to trade with just a password and a stored email. After the regulatory pressure has been increasing recently, the crypto exchange adapted and introduced a general identification requirement for customers on August 20 and tightened the identity verification processes. So it happens that crypto exchanges around the world are increasingly bowing to the law enforcement officers and cooperating with them.



