George Clooney relieves himself in the litter box

1979: George Clooney with the mat of his life, the so-called “mullet”. I guess it was cool back then. Getty Images

In a homely environment, some people chatting from the sewing box. For George Clooney, a story is simply too much of a good thing. It could destroy your image of him forever.

An anecdote by George Clooney stood out on the podcast “Smartless” with hosts and actors Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. It was the somewhat different George, gruff and uncensored. Actually a welcome, fresh wind, you have such a perfect picture of him.

The icon will turn 60 this year, today to be precise. And how does he feel about it? “I’m already 60, but the alternative is death, so I’ll be fine with that.”

But item, this one story, oh dear.

It was before his television acting career, when nobody knew the name Clooney. He says he lived in a small apartment with a friend. Clooney, the unemployed actor, watches the telly day in and day out and occasionally plays with his roommate’s cat. He also tidies up, especially when he empties the litter box in the bathroom. In such a way that his friend doesn’t notice.

Constipation? Yeah, probably

So this begins to worry: “My little cat has certainly not pooped for three days,” Clooney mimics his roommate. “I didn’t tell him that I emptied the litter box – I don’t know why,” continues rascal George.









To cut a long story short: After supposedly several days, the cat is taken to the vet without bowel evacuation and given laxatives. “And then the cat really got going, she puked maybe ten or eleven times a day and since I was unemployed I put it all away.”

His roommate doesn’t notice and feels the cat’s stomach: “Do you think it’s constipated?” He asks Clooney. «Yes, probably already», replies that one. George keeps emphasizing that he doesn’t know why he’s playing the prank – he just thinks it’s funny.

Then a light dawned on him

Well, how does this story end now? I don’t think you can imagine that in your dreams.

“After a couple of weeks it dawned on me and I suddenly realized how this prank could end,” says Clooney, giggling like a schoolgirl. “I have to poop in this litter box.”

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, I did not expect these words from Clooney’s mouth either.

“There was a moment when I was crouching over that litter box and I thought to myself, ‘Really?'”

Yes, George, a fair question. What boredom can do to you. Happy birthday from me. I’m sure Amal and your two children will love to hear the story one day.

Or not.

