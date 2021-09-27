First birthday: Katy Perry congratulates her daughter on Twitter

Katy Perry is the mother of a now one year old daughter. Photo: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / dpa

The singer is overjoyed about her first child. Her life only really began with the birth of her little one, she writes.

The US singer Katy Perry (36) has congratulated her daughter Daisy Dove on her first birthday with a Twitter message. “A year ago today was the day my life began,” wrote the singer on Thursday in the short message service.









“Happy first birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” she added with a red heart emoji.

The first child of Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom (44), was born on August 26, 2020. Bloom also has a ten-year-old son from her divorced marriage to top model Miranda Kerr.

The parents announced the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom a year ago via the Instagram account of the children’s aid organization Unicef ​​and connected it with an appeal for donations for needy mothers and children. At the time, they posted a black and white picture showing the parents’ hands holding a baby’s hand. Perry and Bloom rarely speak out about their offspring in public.

dpa