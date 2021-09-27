Ethereum with clear price increase – ETF news

Ethereum (ETH) has fully recovered from its price plunge last Friday. Meanwhile, the demand for big money from the Bitcoin competitor is increasing. Is Now a Good Time to Buy Ethereum?

Ethereum price rises sharply

After the ETH price fell from $ 3,100 to below $ 2,800 on Friday, Ethereum has seen significant price gains again since yesterday. Yesterday at noon, the price for ETH had climbed 8.1 percent from 2,775 to just under 3,000 dollars.

The positive price development continued until this morning at around 3:45 a.m. At this time, the ETH price had reached its high for the day to date at $ 3,161. Since then, Ethereum has been on a very slight downward trend again. Around noon, ETH was trading at $ 3,092.

China shock again

The recent fall in the share price was triggered on Friday by the announcement by Chinese regulators that all activities related to cryptocurrencies would be illegal. Accordingly, foreign stock exchanges are also not allowed to conduct business with Chinese customers in China.

The Chinese government is continuing its rigid course against crypto currencies. It was not the first time that the actions of the Chinese authorities had led to a fall in the price of the crypto market.

At the same time, the bans against crypto mining were further expanded. For a long time, China had been the prime prospect for prospectors. After some provinces had already banned this several months ago, the number of prospectors in China had already declined sharply.

The comparatively quick recovery of the crypto market also indicates that the importance of China for the further development of the crypto ecosystem has already declined sharply.

JPMorgan: Institutional Investor Interest in Ethereum Growing

Meanwhile, according to a report by JPMorgan, there is a gradual turnaround in the investment behavior of institutional investors. So far, Bitcoin has been the most important cryptocurrency for many major investors. However, this seems to be changing now, at least with a view to Bitcoin futures.

Accordingly, the price of Bitcoin futures on the world’s largest futures exchange, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), recently fell below the Bitcoin price. Because of the custody costs, the prices for BTC futures are usually higher than the Bitcoin price. The low price indicates falling interest from institutional investors, as Business Insider quotes from the JPMorgan report.

At the same time, JPMorgan recently observed an increase in the price of Ethereum futures. The 21-day average of ETH futures has risen to 1 percent above the ETH price. For the experts, this indicates a “much healthier demand for Ethereum”.

Ethereum forecast: will the Ethereum price continue to rise?

In the past few weeks, the crypto market has been relatively turbulent. Just like Bitcoin and numerous other crypto currencies, Ethereum had lost some of its value significantly. It is currently difficult to reliably predict whether the ETH price will rise again in the coming weeks or whether the volatility in the market will continue.

In the long term, however, Ethereum is in a very comfortable situation. Ethereum 2.0 is expected to be completed within the next two years. With its improved proof-of-stake process, Ethereum can break away from the energy-intensive and, for this reason, often criticized proof-of-work mechanism. In addition, layer 2 solutions will significantly improve the speed of the network.

So the chances are not bad that Ethereum will be able to hold its own against the emerging competition of alternative blockchains. Accordingly, various market observers assume that the price of Ethereum will continue to rise in the coming years. For example, the “WalletInvestor” forecasting platform considers an ETH rate of 6,000 dollars to be realistic by the end of 2022.





