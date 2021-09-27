Ethereum rises by 10% – is it still going up? From Investing.com



© Reuters Ethereum rises by 10% – is it still going up?



Investing.com – it was trading at $ 3,145.13 on the Investing.com Index at 5:03 AM (03:03 AM GMT) on Monday, up 10.10%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since September 22nd.

The recent upward momentum pushed Ethereum’s market cap to $ 368.49B or 18.78% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Ethereum’s market capitalization was $ 479.29 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Ethereum was quoted in a range between $ 3,028.61 on the lower side and $ 3,163.86 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum’s value has dropped 2.81%. The average trading volume of Ethereum in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 22.22B or 19.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2,659.7112 on the downside and $ 3,173,0005 on the upside.

From the current price, Ethereum is 27.96% away from the record high, which was marked on May 12 at $ 4,366.10.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 44,216.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.09% on the day.

Cardano was up 0.81% on the Investing.com Index to $ 2.2567.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 830.84B billion or 42.33% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while Cardano’s market capitalization was last at $ 72.24B billion or 3.68% of the total market capitalization.