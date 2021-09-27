Ethereum pumps more than 12% – is it worth investing now?

Ethereum has been rising massively for 24 hours, much more than Bitcoin. What will happen to ETH from here?

Ethereum is overtaking Bitcoin

After a weak last week, Ethereum has been demonstrating for a few hours enormous strength. Initially, ETH found strong support at $ 2,750 and began – in parallel with Bitcoin – a renewed increase.

The second-placed cryptocurrency however passed BTC: ETH easily broke the resistance below $ 3,000 and moved as high as $ 3,153 in two stages – a new local high for ETH and gains of more than 12% in the past 24 hours.

This morning there was a slight correction, which pushed the price slightly south again and brought ETH to $ 3,121, where the coin is currently quoted.

What is the next step for Ethereum from here? What do traders and analysts expect from the top smart contract platform in the short and medium term?

The researchers at the blockchain data provider Santiment are currently seeing positive signs at Ethereum – in addition to the price. Because: The Ethereum stocks on the crypto exchanges are currently at their lowest level in 34 months, as a third of the entire ETH supply was moved by the exchanges.

This is generally considered a good sign as it reduces the risk of a sell-off. Expressed in numbers: A year ago, 24.1% of the entire ETH supply was still on the crypto exchanges. Today it is only 16.1%. Santiment:

“Ethereum has bounced back to $ 3,163. Last year, 1/3 of the ETH offer that was on the stock exchanges was removed from there. This is a good sign for patient hodlers. “

📈 #Ethereum has rebounded back to $ 3,163. In the past year, 1/3 of the $ ETH supply that was on exchanges, has now been moved off. This is a good sign for patient #hodlers.





👉 Sep. 26, 2020 exchange supply: 24.1%

👉 Sep. 26, 2021 exchange supply: 16.1% https: //t.co/Nr151W3pGg pic.twitter.com/GByoBmNaRZ – Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 27, 2021

How much will Ethereum be worth?

The much-cited pseudonymous analyst Crypto_birb comments on this: Exactly these outflows from the stock exchanges are another reason for his bullish price target for Ethereum. In the medium term, he therefore expects a rate of $ 15,000 to $ 25,000 at ETH.

Crypto_birb is not alone with its five-digit Ethereum price forecast. Also the popular trader Michaël van de Poppe calculates at Ethereum in this cycle with an increase of up to 17,500 dollars.

The question remains: How could Ethereum develop in the short term? Is another correction threatened? That should depend on how the markets develop in general. Trader Josh Olszewicz thinks Ethereum is well positioned to make further profits. He writes his more than 142,000 Twitter followers: Ethereum could attempt another run on its all-time high in the fourth quarter.

Last updated on September 27, 2021

