Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson: New Hollywood dream couple?

Meeting of two teen stars. At the “Golden Globes”, Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson jointly awarded a prize and make a very pretty couple.

The chemistry between Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson is said to have always been right. Now both are singing again. Will it stay that way?

Relationships come and go, but some crushes remain no matter how long time has passed. Emma Watson, 27, and Robert Pattinson, 31, could feel the same way now.

Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson – in love?



The attractive actor broke up with his fiancée, English singer FKA Twigs, 29, last October. After that, he is said to have reported immediately to Emma Watson. He couldn’t have got a better time: Watson’s one-year relationship with the American entrepreneur William Knight also broke up at the same time. The “Twilight” star and the “Harry Potter” actress are said to have met several times, reports US media.

Long friendship



Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson already know each other from filming “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”. While Emma Watson played Hermione, as always, Pattinson played the role of the young magician Cedric Diggory. And even then, the two actors should have got along very well, until they lost sight of each other after the filming was over.

Robert Pattinson admires Emma Watson



Until now: At this year’s Golden Globes, Emma Watson and Robert Pattison jointly honored the series “Big Little Lies” with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in the category “Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television”. After the award ceremony, Pattinson raved about his colleague: “She always does special things. She is great. It seems everyone is behind this, so it’s an honor to be here. ” Whether there is more to the admiration – unclear. But one thing is certain: Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson would make a lovely couple!

