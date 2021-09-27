Emma Stone: Spotted with wedding rings and a baby bump

US media report
“Emma Stone and Dave McCary are married”
As early as May of this year, it was suspected that Emma Stone and her fiancé Dave McCary secretly tied the knot. Now the couple has been spotted with matching rings and a suspicious bulge under Emma’s clothes.
Is Oscar winner Emma Stone, 31, under the hood? The actress and her fiancé, comedian Dave McCary, 35, were supposed to get married in March. But then Corona thwarted them. Now an insider reveals to “Page Six”: The couple said “Yes”. An official confirmation from the actress and the director is still pending.
Emma Stone: Did she get married in May?
In May, however, the actress caused speculation as to whether she stepped in front of the altar. During a video interview with colleague Reese Witherspoon, 44, the 31-year-old wore a simple, gold ring on her left ring finger, as is customary in the United States for the wedding ring.
New photos show Emma Stone with her baby bump
Suspicious pictures have fueled the rumor mill again in the past few days, the couple could have secretly said yes by now. Photos from the British newspaper “Daily Mail” show the two with similar rings on each of their left hands. And not only that: When they walk through Los Angeles together, Emma Stone wears a sweatshirt and dungarees made of fabric, under which a suspicious tummy can be seen.
The jewelry designer Tova Malibu made the same observation last Thursday (September 17th). She posted a picture of the celebrity couple on her Instagram profile and wrote: “Emma Stone just walked past my house … and she has a small baby bump. Looks like she made herself cozy during the quarantine . ”
Engagement in December 2019
Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been a couple for over two years. In early December 2019, they made their engagement public via Instagram. The actress proudly presented her sparkling engagement ring.
Source used: Page Six, Instagram