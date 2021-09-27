Emma Stone is expecting her first child

Emma Stone (32) has not yet spoken about it. But she doesn’t even need her, because the latest paparazzi pictures of her say more than a thousand words: Shortly before the turn of the year, the actress and Oscar winner was spotted and photographed while taking a walk in Los Angeles – with an unmistakable baby bump. The British Daily Mail has now published the photos.

Meanwhile, others do the chatting for Stone. A source confirms opposite E! News: “Emma is pregnant and loves her life as a wife!” Opposite to Us Weekly said an insider: she was “overjoyed” and was very much looking forward to becoming a mother. Emma is still active and trains daily.

Recently married

It is not known when the baby will be born. Judging by the size of the belly, Stone is likely to be in the second half of her pregnancy.

The child’s father is comedian Dave McCary (35). He and Emma Stone have been together since October 2017 and got married in 2020. When exactly is not known, because the couple were buttoned up: Last September, Stone was spotted with a ring on his finger, but she never confirmed the wedding rumors.

At least the engagement was officially shared with the world: In December 2019, he posted a photo in which Emma held out her engagement ring. McCary decorated the picture with hearts.

