Emma Amour: “My wife is cheating on me and everyone knows it – except me”

Dear Emma,

I’ve been married to my wife for two years and we’ve been together for five.

The other day a buddy took me to the side in the exit and said he couldn’t watch it any longer. My wife had been cheating on me with someone else for more than two years and almost everyone in our circle of friends knew about it.

Even before the wedding, they would have thought about telling me, but decided not to interfere.

My wife works in service and always does the winter season in the ski area. She would only do that because the other guy was always in the mountains, my buddy said.

But he didn’t tell me who the guy was, I should confront it myself. I haven’t talked to my wife about it yet. I’m so scared that everything I’ve been told is actually true and that my whole marriage is one big lie.

Maybe you have a good tip. I am quite at a loss.

Lars