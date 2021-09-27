Emma Amour: “My wife is cheating on me and everyone knows it – except me”

Emma Amour
I’ve been married to my wife for two years and we’ve been together for five.
The other day a buddy took me to the side in the exit and said he couldn’t watch it any longer. My wife had been cheating on me with someone else for more than two years and almost everyone in our circle of friends knew about it.
Even before the wedding, they would have thought about telling me, but decided not to interfere.
My wife works in service and always does the winter season in the ski area. She would only do that because the other guy was always in the mountains, my buddy said.
But he didn’t tell me who the guy was, I should confront it myself. I haven’t talked to my wife about it yet. I’m so scared that everything I’ve been told is actually true and that my whole marriage is one big lie.
Maybe you have a good tip. I am quite at a loss.
Lars
Dear Lars
That’s pretty big mail, you. I don’t know who, if the story is true, I find more disturbing: your wife or your friends.
I can very well understand that you are avoiding the confrontation because your fear that everything will be right and that your relationship / marriage is based on a massive lie is so great.
But what is the alternative? That you bury your head in the sand, that she might continue and that you’re the one who pissed off all the time? Or: It’s not true, but your trust has been severely cracked and you don’t tell her why.
I find both options unacceptable for a marriage and therefore I urgently advise you to seek the conversation and confront your wife.
You can think about in advance how you want / can deal with it, if the allegations are really true. But before you’ve filed for divorce in your mind and completely prejudiced your wife, she should get a fair chance to comment.
After all, there is still the option that the story is wrong. Then you should urgently check out your friend.
I want to encourage you not to wait too long. The faster you clear the ship, the better.
I wish you from the bottom of my heart that the story is not true and that your boyfriend just babbled on something when he was drunk, for which he hopefully apologizes.
But if everything turns out different and worse, you can and are allowed to contact us at any time. Then we’ll see.
I love you from afar.
Yours
And what would you advise Lars to do?
Emma Amour is …
… City dweller, single, mid-30s – and watson’s blogger, who not only reports blatantly about her love life, but also takes care of your questions. And don’t worry: you will remain anonymous with your questions – just like Emma. It is very important to Madame Amour to continue to hop undercover in training pants to the Indian man across the street.
