Dwayne Johnson: He’s desperate while playing with daughter Tiana

How patient is actor Dwayne Johnson really? His endurance is put to the test during puppet shows with daughter Tiana.

To the public, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (48, “San Andreas”) is an acclaimed actor and Hollywood star. To his family, he is first and foremost a caring husband and father. The great thing: The 48-year-old seems to be completely absorbed in this role, as his latest Instagram picture shows. It shows the family’s living room the day after Christmas. There are unpacked toys lying around and in the middle of it sits Johnson with his two-year-old daughter Tiana.

Dwayne Johnson’s patience is put to the test



The picture may appear harmonious at first glance. But for Johnson the situation played out as follows: Daughter Tiana asked him to play with her dolls. “Which really means: Dad holds this Barbie in his hand for 45 minutes, while Baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie.” The actor jokingly asks his fans: “It must be 5pm somewhere, right?” The Christmas holidays really seem to put the family man’s stamina to the test.









Daughter Tiana and her older sister Jasmine (5) come from Johnson’s marriage to Lauren Hashian (36). In 2019, the couple said yes. The actor was previously married to film producer Dany Garcia (52, “Snitch”), with whom he has the now grown-up daughter Simone (19).

