Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNewsDwayne Johnson: He's desperate while playing with daughter Tiana
News

Dwayne Johnson: He’s desperate while playing with daughter Tiana

By Sonia Gupta
0
48




“The Rock” star
Actor Dwayne Johnson desperate while playing with daughter Tiana

Dwayne Johnson: Desperate playing with daughter Tiana

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cannot refuse his daughters a wish

© Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

How patient is actor Dwayne Johnson really? His endurance is put to the test during puppet shows with daughter Tiana.

To the public, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (48, “San Andreas”) is an acclaimed actor and Hollywood star. To his family, he is first and foremost a caring husband and father. The great thing: The 48-year-old seems to be completely absorbed in this role, as his latest Instagram picture shows. It shows the family’s living room the day after Christmas. There are unpacked toys lying around and in the middle of it sits Johnson with his two-year-old daughter Tiana.

Dwayne Johnson’s patience is put to the test

The picture may appear harmonious at first glance. But for Johnson the situation played out as follows: Daughter Tiana asked him to play with her dolls. “Which really means: Dad holds this Barbie in his hand for 45 minutes, while Baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie.” The actor jokingly asks his fans: “It must be 5pm somewhere, right?” The Christmas holidays really seem to put the family man’s stamina to the test.




Family fate: his mother pays attention for a moment. Luis falls into the pool. And nothing is like it was before

Family fate

His mother doesn’t pay attention for a moment. Luis falls into the pool. And nothing is like it was before

Daughter Tiana and her older sister Jasmine (5) come from Johnson’s marriage to Lauren Hashian (36). In 2019, the couple said yes. The actor was previously married to film producer Dany Garcia (52, “Snitch”), with whom he has the now grown-up daughter Simone (19).

km
CodeList

#Subjects



Previous articleKourtney Kardashian reveals love secret with celebrity rocker Travis Barker
Next article“Censorship-prone, politicized and manipulative” – ​​harsh criticism of Cardano
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv