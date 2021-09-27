Dwayne Johnson finally shows what fans have been waiting for for 13 years

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is already a Methuselah. The DC Project took shape in the early 2000s, with Johnson first being associated with the lead role in 2007 – to the cheers of fans (via Slash film ). After The Rock recently revealed the Black Adam theatrical date, he now celebrated the start of shooting – and returned the cheers to the fans in a touching way.

Dwayne Johnson unveils first Black Adam flap for DC filming start

As with Script excerpts and gym videos Johnson also revealed the Black Adam filming start his Instagram page . Under the picture of the first clapperboard, the main actor is at the same time equally enthusiastic and modest in typical The Rock style.

History is being written here. I am extremely excited. A moment that makes you humble and that I want to share with you. We are officially starting the first day of Black Adam shooting.

After more than 10 years of preparation, The Rocks’ anticipation is almost tangible. But this isn’t just a mere moment of ecstasy: after introducing director Jaume Collet-Serra and cinematographer Lawrence Sher, Johnson also reveals why he was just the thing for the Black Adam role is. And what incarnation of the Shazam! Opponent we can expect from him.

Solidarity Mucki heroes: Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam

As is often the case on such occasions, The Rock shows itself to be a solidarity team player whose first goal is to satisfy its fans.









We have a bombastic crew – incredibly talented and committed, committed and keen to raise the bar and create something really special for the world. This film is an honor for me.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is a protector of the weak

© DC Comics Sometimes pretty brutal in the comics: Black Adam

With the added hashtag “ProtectorOfThePeople”, Johnson also indicates the self-image of his character, which fits perfectly with his own philosophy. As the actor previously revealed with a detail from the Black Adam script, his DC role shouldn’t be about it a brutal berserk Act.

This is not a matter of course on the basis of the comic template: Adam becomes a vengeful choleric who instigated a whole world war. It is not yet clear which story awaits us in the screen adaptation. Judging by Johnson’s words, his DC antihero becomes more of a protector who reveals his solidarity with the weak.

For some DC fans this may be one disappointing decision but it is by no means thoughtless – after all, it has matured over 13 years. How well it works in the end, we’ll see Black Adam’s expected theatrical release on July 28, 2022 see.

Would you rather see Black Adam as a guardian angel or as a berserk?