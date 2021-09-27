Monday, September 27, 2021
Dwayne Johnson as US President? That’s what the actor says about it

By Sonia Gupta
Could Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (48, “Jumanji”) become the most powerful man in the USA? According to a poll by Piplsay published last Tuesday, 46 percent of Americans surveyed would like the actor and ex-wrestler to be in office. “The Rock” itself doubts that it would be the right candidate.

“I’m not sure if our founding parents would have wanted a 1.92 meter tall, bald, tattooed, tequila-drinking, pick-up, belt-bag-carrying man with Afro-Canadian and Samoan roots in their club,” he joked on Friday ( 9th April) in a tweet. In past interviews, however, Johnson has shown himself to be less skeptical. “I would consider a presidency if people wanted to. Really, I mean that and I am in no way reckless with my answer,” he told USA Today last February.




In the last election for US president, “The Rock” supported the Democrat and eventual winner Joe Biden (78) and his vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris (56). Previously, Johnson said he had never publicly endorsed a candidate.

