Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNewsDon't look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill

By Vimal Kumar
0
42




Meryl Streep wears red-rimmed glasses and stands in a red suit with crossed arms in the Oval Office in Don't Look Up.

President Meryl Streep? Yes OK.
Screenshot: Netflix

starry sky a new film do not search has a wild one Absolutely incredible hypothesis. Some Completely from reality. Plot it No way , In a million years. It’s about a world where scientists have evidence that something terrible happened … and nobody believes them. BFT. Yes forSuch as who, what that could happen.

Written and directed by Adam McKay who presented The Big Short, anchorman, stepbrothers, and more, do not search S.Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two worlds who knows A big comet will hit the earth. The trick is to get people to take it seriously, despite the overwhelming evidence. The film also features Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Scott Miscudy, Hamish Patel, Melanie Linsky, Michael Chiklis, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and more. Yes more. new here An expanded clip gives you an idea of ​​what to expect.




Production on The film started late last year And so it seems very clear that the idea of ​​ignoring science and danger was largely inspired by the modern world and the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if it was written and conceptualized beforehand, it remains to be seen whether the absurd political commentary will still be amusing and funny, since we live it every day. After this clip it looks like this. Hill and Stripe on top Clumsiness, along with the intensity and seriousness of Lawrence and DiCaprio, works well together. If the rest of the movie strikes that balance, Netflix could have something special.

do not search Debut on Netflix December 24th, but it will happen To be in certain theaters Before that, on December 10th.

Wondering where our RSS feed has gone? Could you Pick what’s new here.

G / O Media can receive commission

Galaxy Tab S7 12.4"

Lower prices

Galaxy Tab S7 12.4 ″

More than 50% discount on the original list price!
Best Android tablet – Gizmodo

Redeem and get instant credit of $ 350


Previous articleDenzel Washington: It was so difficult for him in the past!
Next articleEmma Watson and Robert Pattinson: New Hollywood dream couple?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv