Does Jack Nicholson have Alzheimer’s?

What’s wrong with Jack Nicholson? Lately the Hollywood cheerful nature has been extremely rare in public. Instead, the Oscar winner is said to have retired to his luxury villa in recent months. So a comfortable retirement? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that…









Because according to the “National Enquirer” Nicholson is said to have Alzheimer’s disease! Although the disease is still in its early stages, it is believed to be the main reason why Nicholson has not taken on any new roles since 2010. According to the Enquirer, the Hollywood star was spotted in a restaurant almost two months ago and is said to have been completely beside her.

But the news is not entirely surprising. Because last year, an acquaintance of Nicholson was concerned about his mental state: “Jack has problems with his memory and difficulties remembering his texts,” quoted “Radar Online” at the time. It would in any case be a bitter loss for the dream factory. Because the Hollywood actor can look back on an incredibly successful career with three Oscar wins.