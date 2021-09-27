Denzel Washington: Moderately vegan | GALA.de

Monday, September 27, 2021
Denzel Washington: Moderately vegan

By Sonia Gupta
Moderately vegan

© CoverMedia

Screen hero Denzel Washington has only had good experiences with a vegan diet, but does not want to overdo it

Denzel Washington, 59, is enthusiastic about a vegan diet, but does not strictly adhere to it.

“Last summer I went on a vegan diet and that was actually quite healthy,” beamed the die-hard action star (“Training Day”) in an interview with “gq-magazine.co.uk”. In the meantime, the American has brought one or two animal products back onto the menu – why not? “The right amount is the secret,” he emphasized.




So fit and well nourished, the screen hero can go on the hunt for criminals again, which he does in “The Equalizer”. The strip tells the story of the hardware store employee Robert McCall – played by Denzel Washington – who befriends the prostitute Teri (Chloë Moretz). When their pimp makes an example of her, Robert decides to avenge his girlfriend – action guaranteed, after all, Robert unwittingly messes with the Russian mafia!

Denzel had to prepare well for the brutal fight scenes: “I had great stunt coordinators and martial arts fighters with whom I trained for six months,” he said. “I’ve boxed for years so I know how to do it – but I had to listen to what they taught me. The most important thing was that I knew they were protecting me. “

“The Equalizer ‘will hit cinemas in Germany on October 9th – then we’ll see what the half-vegan Denzel Washington can do!

CoverMedia

