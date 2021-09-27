Denzel Washington: It was so difficult for him in the past!

Actor Denzel Washington is one of Hollywood’s most popular stars today. Hard to believe how difficult it used to be …

He has been an actor for almost 40 years, and has long been one of the top in Hollywood. A two-time Oscar winner, action thriller god, character actor and producer – Denzel Washington has accomplished almost everything in his career. There have been very different times in the actor’s life, as he said in a conversation with the news agency “spot on news”.

“I used to be insulted on the street. I was nine years old when I was first called a nigger by kids on the beach in Florida,” said Denzel. When he then asked his mother why the children gave him this name, his mother replied: “Oh, they are just afraid that you will take away their place in society.” The 59-year-old actor admits that he didn’t quite understand it at the time.









A few years ago he was called again as a nigger: “I was in Massachusetts. My wife Pauletta is a singer. She had a gig in Boston. The security officer refused to let me in because he thought I was a pimp. He cursed me , but this time I knew how to defend myself. ” As a trained boxer, he was up to the security officer: “It was my last street fight and since then nobody has insulted me with the N-word,” emphasizes the actor.

Today Washington only fights on screen. Starting next Thursday (October 9th), Denzel Washington will play Special Forces soldier Robert McCall in the new blockbuster “The Equalizer”.

jla

Gala