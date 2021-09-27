DeFi tokens rise despite China’s crypto measures

Defi tokens and exchanges seem to be making a comeback after China announced crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

The fact that Beijing is cracking down on the crypto industry is nothing new. But now the markets are resilient enough to endure the FUD storm that typically follows this type of news. On September 24th, the Chinese central bank again banned cryptocurrency transactions.

There was a small dip in total market cap over the weekend when it briefly fell below $ 2 trillion. But at the beginning of the week, assets are now recovering. The tokens associated with DeFi are leading the boom. The Chinese media company Wu Blockchain reports that the activity of Chinese traders on decentralized exchanges is increasing sharply. Meanwhile, the regime continues to crack down on centralized exchanges.

“The market has skyrocketed in the last hour. ETH is up 9% to hit the $ 3,000 mark. The actions of the Chinese exchange CEX have ensured that leading DeFi projects lead the price rise. ”

Increase in DeFi tokens

According to CoinGecko, market capitalization rose 4.8% over the course of the day. Since yesterday, more than USD 100 billion has flowed into the market at the same time. Much of that has gone into DeFi tokens, including Ethereum, currently trading at $ 3,130. In the past 24 hours, ETH has increased by more than 10%.









The leading crypto asset in the top 100 winners is DYDX. The asset is up 44%, hitting an all-time high of $ 21.44 on the morning of September 27th. According to Wu Blockchain, the DEX token was driven by increasing demand from Chinese traders on the DYDX derivatives platform.

Since exchanges like Huobi banned the Chinese from registering new accounts, they are now flocking to decentralized alternatives like DYDX. However, the current momentum is being driven by liquidity farming incentives rather than trading.

“The current huge volume of transactions is still being driven by farming, not real demand.”

The surge in transactions on DYDX, at $ 4 billion, was enough to overtake Coinbase’s daily volume.

Uniswap exceeds $ 25

The Uniswap DEX token, UNI, is also currently on the upswing, rising 34% to over $ 25 in the past 24 hours. This makes UNI currently the second largest winner in the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

SushiSwap’s SUSHI token ranks third, according to CoinGecko, with a 24-hour increase of 23% to $ 11.27. Other DeFi tokens with double-digit gains include Curve Finance (CRV), Compound Finance (COMP), Aave (AAVE) and Synthetix (SNX).

