Monday, September 27, 2021
Dancing with the Stars 9/27/2021 Week 2: Dances, dots, videos

By Arjun Sethi
at Dancing with the Stars on September 27th, 2021 the first dance couple is thrown out. Here the Dances and songs, later the Points and Videos and who left.

Dancing with the Stars 9/27/2021 Week 2 dances, points, videos, decision who is eliminated

Dancing with the Stars September 27th, 2021 Week 2 dances, points, videos, decision who is eliminated – Photo: mayenco on pixabay

It’s going to be serious about Dancing with the Stars on September 27th, 2021. In addition to the points, the dance couples will also take the audience votes from last week with them to the second DWTS 2021 broadcast.

So a lot could change today, because apart from the dancing couple Martin Kove – Britt Stewart, who ended up in last place on points last week, most of the dance couples were quite close together on points.

And as is well known, the last place a dance couple on points does not mean that they have to be eliminated. There are still the audience …

Well, let’s see what happens.

Dancing couples and points Dancing With the Stars on 9/27/2021

Here first the Dancing couples and the points at Dancing With the Stars on 9/27/2021 as an overview, in which we will add the points from today later live or shortly after the broadcast.

The dances and songs can be found under the next heading, where we will add the videos later.

As the order of the dance couples, we take the one that results from the points from the last week (which we also take over), because the points from this week will add up later. We will then correct the order later in the new order:

  • JoJo SiwaJenna Johnson: last week 29 + xx this week = xx points in total
  • Amanda KlootsAlan Burst: last 28 + xx this week = xx points in total
  • Suni LeeSasha Farber: last week 28 + xx this week = xx points in total
  • Melanie CGleb Savchenko: last week 27 + xx this time = xx points in total
  • Melora HardinArtem Chigvintsev: last 26 + xx this time = xx points in total
  • Kenya MooreBrandon Armstrong: last 26 + xx this time = xx points in total
  • Christine ChiuPasha Pashkov: last 25 + xx this week = xx points in total
  • Olivia JadeValentin Chmerkovskiy: last 25 + xx this time = xx points in total
  • Brian Austin GreenSharna Burgess: last 24 + xx this time = xx points in total
  • Matt JamesLindsay Arnold: last week 24 + xx this week = xx points in total
  • Mike “The Miz” MizaninWitney Carson: last 24 + xx this time = xx points in total
  • Cody RigsbyCheryl Burke: last week 24 + xx this week = xx points in total
  • Jimmie AllenEmma Slater: last week 22 + xx this week = xx points in total
  • Iman ShumpertDaniella Karagach: last 21 + xx this time = xx points in total
  • Martin KoveBritt Stewart: last week 13 + xx this week = xx points in total

Which dance couple is eliminated results from the combination of space according to points and space from the audience voting.




Dances and songs Dancing With the Stars on September 27th, 2021

You can find them here Dances and songs at Dancing with the Stars on September 27th, 2021 and we will add here again later today’s dots and the videos of the dances – all in the same order as above.

JoJo SiwaJenna Johnson to dance Cha Cha Cha to the Song “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande.

Amanda KlootsAlan Burst to dance Foxtrot in addition Song “It Had To Be You” by Ray Chew.

Suni LeeSasha Farber to dance Cha Cha Cha in addition Song “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin.

Melanie CGleb Savchenko to dance Foxtrot to the Song “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles.

Melora HardinArtem Chigvintsev to dance rumba in addition Song “All by Myself” by Celine Dion.

Kenya MooreBrandon Armstrong to dance Cha Cha Cha in addition Song “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer.

Christine ChiuPasha Pashkov to dance Salsa in addition Song “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee.

Olivia JadeValentin Chmerkovskiy to dance Viennese waltz in addition Song “Better Days” by Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake.

Brian Austin GreenSharna Burgess to dance rumba to the Song “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur.

Matt JamesLindsay Arnold to dance samba after this Song “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

Mike “The Miz” MizaninWitney Carson to dance tango in addition Song “Nothin ‘but a Good Time” by Poison.

Cody RigsbyCheryl Burke to dance Salsa in addition Song “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello.

Jimmie AllenEmma Slater to dance rumba in addition Song “Make Me Want To” by Jimmie Allen self.

Iman ShumpertDaniella Karagach to dance rumba in addition Song “U Know What’s Up” by Donell Jones.

Martin KoveBritt Stewart to dance Cha Cha Cha in addition Song “Twist & Shout” by The Isley Brothers.

Notes, links to the program DWTS 2021 in Salsango magazine

For this DWTS season we have again created a separate keyword: Dancing With the Stars 2021. There we collect all articles and general information.

You can find more articles about this ABC dance show in the USA from previous years under our keyword Dancing With The Stars.

We collect other articles of this kind in our TV shows and Dancing on TV categories.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
