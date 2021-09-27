Dancing with the Stars 9/27/2021 Week 2: Dances, dots, videos

at Dancing with the Stars on September 27th, 2021 the first dance couple is thrown out. Here the Dances and songs, later the Points and Videos and who left.

It’s going to be serious about Dancing with the Stars on September 27th, 2021. In addition to the points, the dance couples will also take the audience votes from last week with them to the second DWTS 2021 broadcast.

So a lot could change today, because apart from the dancing couple Martin Kove – Britt Stewart, who ended up in last place on points last week, most of the dance couples were quite close together on points.

And as is well known, the last place a dance couple on points does not mean that they have to be eliminated. There are still the audience …

Well, let’s see what happens.

Dancing couples and points Dancing With the Stars on 9/27/2021

Here first the Dancing couples and the points at Dancing With the Stars on 9/27/2021 as an overview, in which we will add the points from today later live or shortly after the broadcast.

The dances and songs can be found under the next heading, where we will add the videos later.

As the order of the dance couples, we take the one that results from the points from the last week (which we also take over), because the points from this week will add up later. We will then correct the order later in the new order:

JoJo Siwa – Jenna Johnson : last week 29 + xx this week = xx points in total

– : last week 29 + xx this week = Amanda Kloots – Alan Burst : last 28 + xx this week = xx points in total

– : last 28 + xx this week = Suni Lee – Sasha Farber : last week 28 + xx this week = xx points in total

– : last week 28 + xx this week = Melanie C – Gleb Savchenko : last week 27 + xx this time = xx points in total

– : last week 27 + xx this time = Melora Hardin – Artem Chigvintsev : last 26 + xx this time = xx points in total

– : last 26 + xx this time = Kenya Moore – Brandon Armstrong : last 26 + xx this time = xx points in total

– : last 26 + xx this time = Christine Chiu – Pasha Pashkov : last 25 + xx this week = xx points in total

– : last 25 + xx this week = Olivia Jade – Valentin Chmerkovskiy : last 25 + xx this time = xx points in total

– : last 25 + xx this time = Brian Austin Green – Sharna Burgess : last 24 + xx this time = xx points in total

– : last 24 + xx this time = Matt James – Lindsay Arnold : last week 24 + xx this week = xx points in total

– : last week 24 + xx this week = Mike “The Miz” Mizanin – Witney Carson : last 24 + xx this time = xx points in total

– : last 24 + xx this time = Cody Rigsby – Cheryl Burke : last week 24 + xx this week = xx points in total

– : last week 24 + xx this week = Jimmie Allen – Emma Slater : last week 22 + xx this week = xx points in total

– : last week 22 + xx this week = Iman Shumpert – Daniella Karagach : last 21 + xx this time = xx points in total

– : last 21 + xx this time = Martin Kove – Britt Stewart: last week 13 + xx this week = xx points in total

Which dance couple is eliminated results from the combination of space according to points and space from the audience voting.









Dances and songs Dancing With the Stars on September 27th, 2021

You can find them here Dances and songs at Dancing with the Stars on September 27th, 2021 and we will add here again later today’s dots and the videos of the dances – all in the same order as above.

JoJo Siwa – Jenna Johnson to dance Cha Cha Cha to the Song “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande.

Amanda Kloots – Alan Burst to dance Foxtrot in addition Song “It Had To Be You” by Ray Chew.

Suni Lee – Sasha Farber to dance Cha Cha Cha in addition Song “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin.

Melanie C – Gleb Savchenko to dance Foxtrot to the Song “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles.

Melora Hardin – Artem Chigvintsev to dance rumba in addition Song “All by Myself” by Celine Dion.

Kenya Moore – Brandon Armstrong to dance Cha Cha Cha in addition Song “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer.

Christine Chiu – Pasha Pashkov to dance Salsa in addition Song “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee.

Olivia Jade – Valentin Chmerkovskiy to dance Viennese waltz in addition Song “Better Days” by Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake.

Brian Austin Green – Sharna Burgess to dance rumba to the Song “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur.

Matt James – Lindsay Arnold to dance samba after this Song “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin – Witney Carson to dance tango in addition Song “Nothin ‘but a Good Time” by Poison.

Cody Rigsby – Cheryl Burke to dance Salsa in addition Song “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello.

Jimmie Allen – Emma Slater to dance rumba in addition Song “Make Me Want To” by Jimmie Allen self.

Iman Shumpert – Daniella Karagach to dance rumba in addition Song “U Know What’s Up” by Donell Jones.

Martin Kove – Britt Stewart to dance Cha Cha Cha in addition Song “Twist & Shout” by The Isley Brothers.

For this DWTS season we have again created a separate keyword: Dancing With the Stars 2021. There we collect all articles and general information.

You can find more articles about this ABC dance show in the USA from previous years under our keyword Dancing With The Stars.

We collect other articles of this kind in our TV shows and Dancing on TV categories.