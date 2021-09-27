Cyberpunk 2077: Test by Keanu Reeves – His conclusion pleases fans

fromAdrienne Murawski conclude

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 is just around the corner. But Keanu Reeves has already passed his test. That is his conclusion on the game.

After that game has been postponed several times, it will now be released on December 10, 2020.

As early as 2019 it was announced that Star Keanu Reeves plays a role in Cyberpunk 2077.

plays a role in Cyberpunk 2077. Speaking in a behind the scenes video Keanu Reeves about his work with CD project RED.

Warsaw, Poland – The time will come in a few weeks. The long wait is over and Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10th for the PS4, Xbox One and Pc. Thanks to backward compatibility, the game can also be played on the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. In addition to a gameplay video, CD project RED recently also released a Behind the Scenes with Keanu Reeves.

Release (date of first publication) December 10, 2020 Publisher Bandai Namco (Europe), Warner Bros. Interactive (USA), Spike Chunsoft (Japan) series – platform PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Google Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series X developer CD project RED genre Action RPG, open world

Cyberpunk 2077: Behind the Scenes Video shows Keanu Reeves at work for Cyberpunk 2077

When it was announced in 2019 that Keanu Reeves an important role in Cyberpunk 2077 is going to play, the fans are freaking out. The Hollywood star known from films like Matrix, John Wick or Constantine is in Cyberpunk 2077 Bring tough Johnny Silverhand to life with motion capture. Of course, he also lends Johnny his smoky voice and is clearly enthusiastic about his work at CD project RED been. In the short video, which gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes, says Keanu self: “You know, I got to play a character in so many different ways, because of different paths, threads, or choices. So you can play for a moment, for example about a decision, with three different behaviors. That was fun.“









That’s exactly what Keanu at Cyberpunk 2077 so interested that he got to play a character with many different versions. Using motion capture CD project RED and Keanu Reeves created a “library of gestures” for his character Johnny Silverhand to provide developers with enough tools to animate. Thanks to Matrix, Keanu already had experience with motion capture and was able to concentrate fully on his acting work.

Incidentally, it is not helpful for concentration during the day and for the brain if you “have to” click on videos of Keanu Reeves for job-related reasons 😳 – tested for her 🤪 #KeanuReeves #cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/EwECGq8tvR – Tingeltangel Judl writes about games 🎮 (@TJudl) November 23, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves praises CD Projekt RED in the sky – loves the game

In the last part of Behind the Scenes goes Keanu Reeves directly on Cyberpunk 2077 and shares his impressions of the Game with the fans. He emphasizes how much freedom the game offers the players and that it is not just about quests: “There are so many paths that you can play the game on. But it’s not just paths of quests, it’s like – who are you? How do you wanna play the character?“And then adds:

I don’t think there’ll be a game that looks like this. Yeah, it’s intense.

Also the CEO of Cyberpunk 2077 confirms in the recently published quarterly report that Keanu has already played the game and loves it – but is not done with it yet. No wonder, after all, there are already screenshots of QA players who have spent more than 170 hours in the game. Also has Keanu surely some other things to do and can’t gamble all day, but as long as he does that game loves, we certainly will too. After all, the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer already looks mega and we are of course looking forward to speeding through Night City in Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911.

