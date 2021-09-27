Cryptocurrencies – JPMorgan warns: Big investors are turning away from Bitcoin and towards Ether

The cryptocurrency market has quickly recovered from the turmoil on Friday sparked by China’s recent crackdown. Starting on Sunday, Bitcoin and Ether made up for a large part of their losses.

On Friday, China declared all cyber currency activities illegal and prohibited foreign crypto exchanges from providing any services to customers in China. At the same time, the government issued a nationwide ban on so-called crypto mining. Users make computer capacity available for checking and encrypting transactions. You will be rewarded for this in the respective crypto currency.

“It may well be that the tougher Chinese pace has already been priced in,” says Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at broker Oanda, assessing the rapid recovery. Only stocks and tokens that are strongly linked to the Chinese crypto market remain under pressure. The Huobi crypto exchange, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, lost 33 percent on Monday, the token of the same name fell by 10 percent.

China turbulence is secondary

While China with its regulation can strongly influence the crypto market, at least in the short term, a development is creeping up on a much larger scale. As the business magazine Forbes reports, analysts from JPMorgan warned even before the turmoil in China that large investors would turn away from Bitcoin and turn to Ether.

“Large investors would increasingly avoid Bitcoin futures and instead concentrate on ether when making their purchases,” the analysts wrote in a message to customers. The second largest cryptocurrency in terms of value is gaining popularity with major investors as the enthusiasm for non-fungible tokens (NFT) continues. An NFT is a type of digital proof of authenticity and ownership. For example, a video clip is registered on a blockchain. To do this, the owners as well as purchases and sales are entered.









In addition, there are expectations that decentralized financing based on Ethereum (DeFi) will compete with traditional financing in the future. Decentralized Finance (DeFI) makes financial transactions possible without banks, brokers or stock exchanges as intermediaries, who usually earn a lot. For example, lenders and borrowers can process their transactions directly with one another.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano – Decentralized Finance: How to Make Money with Staking, Lending and Liquidity Mining https://t.co/74YpPmYf1D pic.twitter.com/cEI9i7z5aG – cash (@cashch) September 5, 2021

“Overall, these properties point to a much healthier demand for Ether compared to Bitcoin by institutional investors,” the analysts continued. This stronger demand and increasing popularity are also reflected in the price return since the beginning of the year – plus 51 percent for Bitcoin, plus 319 percent for Ether.

Cathie Wood is also taken with Ether

JPMorgan is the latest in a growing line of crypto market watchers to praise Ether. Some even go so far as to predict that Ether will eventually eclipse Bitcoin. cash.ch compared Ether with Bitcoin here.

“Ether is experiencing an explosion in developer activity thanks to NFT and DeFi,” said Cathie Wood, managing director of Ark Invest, last week, revealing that her trust in ether “has increased dramatically.”

“I’m intrigued by what is going on at DeFi. The cost of financial services infrastructure is collapsing in ways that the traditional financial industry just doesn’t appreciate,” said Wood.