Crypto Market Report: Digital Currencies: Current Market Report on Bitcoin & Co. | news

The Bitcoin price climbed on Monday. At noon, Bitcoin rose to $ 43,801.43 after trading at $ 43,223.79 the day before.

The Bitcoin Cash price soared to $ 505.86 after trading at $ 503.63 the previous day.

The price of Ethereum rose to $ 3,100.93. The day before, there were $ 3,062.94 on the books.

The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 152.39. The day before, the price had stood at $ 150.44.









The price of the digital currency Ripple is up at $ 0.9610 today. The day before, the rate was 0.9444 US dollars.

The Cardano rate has risen. The Cardano price gained $ 2.225 after trading at $ 2.211 the previous day.

The Monero price was trading at $ 243.43 on Monday. The Monero price climbed above the previous day’s level of 234.29 US dollars.

The IOTA price climbed to $ 1.193. The IOTA topped the previous day’s level of 1.178 US dollars.

The Verge price continued sideways at $ 0.0200 on Monday. At $ 0.0201, the price had already been traded the day before.

The price of the digital currency Stellar was shown little moved on Monday at 0.2773 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.2767.

The NEM rate, however, continues to hover around the $ 0.1492 mark compared to the previous day.

The Dash rate has gone up. The Dash price rose to $ 162.26 after trading at $ 161.94 the previous day.

Today the NEO price climbed to $ 39.18. The price of the NEO price increased over the previous day’s level of 38.78 US dollars.

