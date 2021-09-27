Could a Marvel role have ended his losing streak?

The Martian is less than three years old, but it hasn’t been easy for Matt Damon since then. After its last box office success, the revival of the Bourne franchise, an elaborate American-Chinese co-production and, most recently, suburbicon and downsizing failed. Matt Damon, the blockbuster star, needs a hit, and Marvel might just be right there. He finally had an amusing cameo in Thor 3: Decision Day, why not jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe full-time? According to a rumor, Damon was offered the villain role in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. But Matt Damon refused.

The report comes from film reporter Jeff Sneider (The Tracking Board), who regularly reveals insider information of this kind on the YouTube show Meet the Movie Press. In the latest edition he explains that the number 1 topic of conversation in Hollywood circles for the past few weeks has been Marvel’s offering to Matt Damon the villain role in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. Matt Damon would have followed in the footsteps of Michael Keaton, whose casting was one of the most successful aspects of the first part (including a fine twist). Matt Damon, however, turned down the offer.









© 20th Century Fox The Martian

The rumor fires the imagination, after all, Damon is not exactly the first person you think of when casting a villain. Exactly that could have been the attraction for an actor who has passed his zenith as an action star and could try out other things. The Departed and Interstellar had finally played successfully with the nice buddy-next-door image. The casting could also have been in the blue and red latex pants. Damon might have crushed the movie with his star presence or robbed the villain of all threats because a Matt Daaaaaaamon chases through your head every time you appear. Another possibility: Maybe Damon just didn’t want to fall into the tattooed back of DC warrior Ben Affleck.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 starts in German cinemas on July 4th, 2019. Matt Damon will next return to Ocean’s Eight as Linus Caldwell.

Would you have liked to see Matt Damon the Spidey villain?