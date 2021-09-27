Come Play – First trailer: Steven Spielberg horror is scary for Halloween

And again a young, aspiring filmmaker can count himself lucky to have been discovered by one of the greats. In the case of Jacob Chase and his award-winning short film Larry that was none other than Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg! It is about Larry, an eerie monster who shows himself to his involuntary victims on current high-tech devices such as smartphones or other objects with screens. The feature film version, however, is not a classic long version of the short film, but merely borrows the concept and transfers it to another scenario. At the center of the cinema version, which is now a first Trailer is out, the life of a troubled boy (Azhy Robertson), who creates the monster with his own nightmares. Now his parents (Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.) have to take up the fight against the terrifying figure. Larry supposed to follow earlier classics like poltergeist or The Ring remember and aim for success similar to that mummy or Lights out. When also produced by Spielberg The Taken – The Turning it worked less well recently.









Incidentally, Jacob Chase was allowed to tackle the long version of his creation himself. Anyone who has now become curious can get a first foretaste in the attached trailer. The full-length feature film variant, renamed in Come play and produced by Amblin Partners (1917, Ghost in the Shell, The Taken – The Turning) and The Pictures Company, hits American big screens on October 31 through Focus Features and is occupied by Azhy Robertson (Marriage story), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Girls night), John Gallagher Jr. as 10 Cloverfield Lane and Underwater – It’s awakened and Rachel Wilson (Stephen Kings In the tall grass). There is currently no German start date.

Written on 08/27/2020 by Torsten Schrader

That could be interesting too