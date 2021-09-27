Coindeks.org launches staking aggregator – BeInCrypto

Coindeks is a new platform for cryptocurrencies that offers a range of investment products. The first product, a staking aggregator, aims to facilitate the development of blockchain technologies and the DeFi sector.

DeFi has created a more efficient solution for accessing financial services. However, this development is often seen as a break with the traditional, centralized way of working.

The technology can be used to generate passive income. Coindeks, a DeFi mining and staking aggregator, offers customers just that.

Coindeks platform and tokens

The products that make up the Coindeks platform are:

DeFi staking

A decentralized exchange

an NFT marketplace

a crypto lending platform

However, only DeFi staking is currently available.

Independent products linked together in an ecosystem are of great benefit to overall liquidity.

“Having different products on a single platform ensures the stability of the system and guarantees users a stable income from different sources.”

The products of the Coindeks ecosystem are linked by a single native token, the CRYTOKEN. The token is used to manage income and distribute it among users. It is also a reason for users to get involved with the platform and encourages them to participate in staking.

CRYTOKEN owners receive certain NFT cards as a bonus. To create transparency and trust, smart contracts will control transfers and distributions within the ecosystem.

Coindeks explains on the website that the gradual evolution of the ecosystem will ultimately increase the liquidity of the platform.

“The team at Coindeks.org has initiated the gradual evolution of the ecosystem to increase the liquidity of the platform as new projects are launched. The more projects involved, the higher the liquidity and the price of the CRYTOKEN, which unites all products into one. ”

Coindeks DeFi Staking Software

The decentralized financial platform is registered in London. But users can access the platform from anywhere in the world.

The software developed by Coindeks monitors the staking of cryptocurrencies on all decentralized exchanges, including UniSwap, SushiSwp, UMA and others. It adds investors’ coins to liquidity pools and then distributes the proceeds.

The software essentially monitors the assets that are most profitable on the various exchanges and allows for maximum returns from pools of liquidity. That means investors don’t have to manually check the exchanges themselves.









When the most profitable pools are identified, the software gives recommendations on where the user should invest their money.

“We make staking easy, affordable and as profitable as possible.”

Coindek’s timetable

In the future Coindeks will bring more products onto the market. Here’s what users can expect:

Decentralized exchange

The exchange will have its own liquidity pool to which other exchanges can also be connected.

In order to offer traders optimal trading opportunities, a separate USDR stablecoin is issued.

“Creating an exchange within a holistic ecosystem will increase liquidity and attract more users.”

NFT marketplace

DeFi staking users will receive specific NFT cards weekly, priced between $ 10 and $ 1,000.

Coindeks would like to encourage users to participate in staking before the start of the NFT marketplace. After the start, they will then receive NFT cards for the entire staking period.

Basically, early staking participants can even make more money as they receive NFT cards as a bonus.

Crypto lending platform

The credit platform gets its liquidity through the DeFi exchange and the staking system. It will be the second product to be introduced into the ecosystem.

“The launch of the credit platform takes place immediately after the start of the staking system. Then staking users can take advantage of the credit platform to make even more profit ”says Coindeks.

Furthermore, the credit platform promises commission-free use.

The Coindeks team

Co-Founder: Jeffrey D. Abbott

Edward Long (founder)

Margaret Straley (Managing Director)

Sylvia Curry (blockchain developer)

Christopher Jackson (Blockchain Developer)

Reynold Parrish (Blockchain Developer)

Tyrone Wood (Attorney)

