Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNewsCloser magazine reports - Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt a child -...
News

Closer magazine reports – Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt a child – people

By Arjun Sethi
0
65




In the “Friends” reunion Last week she is said to have put the baby news to her acting friends.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston reportedly wants to become a mom. The 52-year-old wants to adopt a child reports the US magazine “Closer”.

“Jen felt that the reunion is the perfect time to announce their baby plans to the whole group,” reported an unnamed source.

Here you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.

Her “Friends” girlfriends Lisa Kudrow (57) and Courteney Cox (56) are said to have already been inaugurated, it is said. Now supposedly the men Matt LeBlanc (53), David Schwimmer (54) and Matthew Perry (51) also know.





The

The “Friends” stars David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc (from left) at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2002Photo: REUTERS

According to this, Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt a girl from the Mexican orphanage “Casa Hogar Sion”, which she has been supporting herself for a long time.

The formalities should be completed in June.

For years there has been speculation as to whether and when the actress wants to become a mother, suspiciously scrutinizing her stomach at every public appearance.

Aniston once said she was tired of the everlasting baby question. “We women don’t have to be married or mothers to feel full.”

Has the 52-year-old, who is officially single after two failed marriages (Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux), decided to start her own little family through adoption?

According to the US site “TMZ” A spokesman for Jennifer Aniston is said to have denied the adoption rumors on Tuesday, commenting them succinctly as false.


Previous article007 is back! Now the new Bond is finally coming to the cinema – BZ Berlin
Next articleRobert Downey Jr. could return in “Black Widow”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv