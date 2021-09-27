Closer magazine reports – Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt a child – people

In the “Friends” reunion Last week she is said to have put the baby news to her acting friends.
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston reportedly wants to become a mom. The 52-year-old wants to adopt a child reports the US magazine “Closer”.
“Jen felt that the reunion is the perfect time to announce their baby plans to the whole group,” reported an unnamed source.
Her “Friends” girlfriends Lisa Kudrow (57) and Courteney Cox (56) are said to have already been inaugurated, it is said. Now supposedly the men Matt LeBlanc (53), David Schwimmer (54) and Matthew Perry (51) also know.
According to this, Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt a girl from the Mexican orphanage “Casa Hogar Sion”, which she has been supporting herself for a long time.
The formalities should be completed in June.
For years there has been speculation as to whether and when the actress wants to become a mother, suspiciously scrutinizing her stomach at every public appearance.
Aniston once said she was tired of the everlasting baby question. “We women don’t have to be married or mothers to feel full.”
Has the 52-year-old, who is officially single after two failed marriages (Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux), decided to start her own little family through adoption?
According to the US site “TMZ” A spokesman for Jennifer Aniston is said to have denied the adoption rumors on Tuesday, commenting them succinctly as false.