Cinema – The conflicting roles of Emma Watson culture

Anyone who has become part of their own youth for millions and millions of people must expect special attention for the rest of their lives. The 26-year-old British actress Emma Watson will find out these days.

What could be controversial about the portrayal of a beautiful, kind-hearted girl who goes to the dungeon of a shaggy, bad-tempered creature to save her own father and then falls in love with the monster while in captivity? Anyone who asks that question is underestimating the role model that Watson’s most famous role has to this day: As Hermione Granger, she entered the “Harry Potter” universe at the age of eleven, and the whole world saw her grow up with the legendary sorcerer’s apprentice has been, over ten years and eight immensely successful movies. The smart, somewhat nerdy magician who learns to stand up for her ideals against all odds – the image of this role was an inspiration for girls all over the world and still shapes Watson.

It also goes well with her degree in English literature from Brown University in Rhode Island, which she graduated in 2014, as well as her founding of her virtual feminist book club “Our Shared Shelf” and her work as UN ambassador for the “HeForShe” campaign, the boys and wants to win men over to gender equality. However, it doesn’t go quite so well with the job of an actress who wants to be completely free in her choice of roles and expressiveness.









Watson was asked how the role of the captured Disney Belle could be reconciled with modern feminism – and her suggestion that the character had been rewritten as an inventor at her request, who constructed a washing machine in the film, was not convincing everywhere. The uproar was even bigger than they were for the magazine Vanity Fair was photographed in a fashion spread and in one photo a kind of knitted bolero did not completely cover her breasts. “Attention-seeking hypocrite” was still one of the milder judgments on social media, where it was also spitefully registered that Watson had reproached her superstar pop colleague and co-feminist Beyoncé Knowles in 2014 for using the “male voyeuristic” gaze.

Feminism is freedom of choice for women to be what they want, Watson replied annoyed – “and I really don’t understand what my tits have to do with it.” Perhaps she should learn from her “Harry Potter” colleague Daniel Radcliffe. He has renounced all role model ambitions – and now feels free to play farting corpses in obscure art films.