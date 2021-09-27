Christian Bale on his new film “The Promise”: “I didn’t know anything about this genocide” – Panorama

By Patrick Heidmann August 14, 2017 – 2:28 pm

Actor Christian Bale as a hard-drinking reporter in the historical drama “The Promise – The memory remains”. Photo: rental

Oscar winner Christian Bale on superheroes, his new film “The Promise” and the genocide of the Armenians.

Berlin – When he was young, he advertised “Pacman” and starred in the Astrid Lindgren film adaptation “Mio, mein Mio”. However, Christian Bale became world famous as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy. Now the Welshman can be seen as a hard-drinking reporter in the historical drama “The Promise”.

Mr. Bale, your new film “The Promise” is about the fall of the Ottoman Empire and the genocide of the Armenians. Were you familiar with this chapter of the story?

To my own horror, I didn’t know anything about this genocide. And then I was even more shocked that I was far from the only one. Actually, nobody I spoke to in the run-up to the film had learned anything about it in school or anywhere else. When I held the script in my hands for the first time, it was the 100th anniversary of this genocide. Suddenly, politicians around the world finally started talking about the events of that time.

But are the events shown in the film still relevant today?

Oh yes, I quickly realized that at the time. On television one could see how thousands of Yazidis were surrounded and murdered by the terrorist militia Islamic State in the mountains of northern Iraq. The similarities to what I read about the fate of the Armenians in the script for “The Promise” was staggering. It is terrible how history repeats itself over and over again. If a film like ours can help us learn a lot as a human being, then a lot has been gained.

It has to be said that “The Promise” also tells about love. More specifically, a love triangle in which you and Oscar Isaac love the same woman. . .

I admit that at first I wasn’t sure why it was so important to our director and screenwriter Terry George to thematically combine them in this way. Somehow I had the impression that the brutality of the events had to be shown much more drastically. But Terry explained to me that with such a little-known chapter in our history, one has to try to win over the broadest possible and, above all, young audience. If the real horror had been shown exclusively and mercilessly, it would have been difficult to reach people instead of just disturbing them. But hopefully it will be possible to find a more personal approach to this topic through these three characters and their love story.









Are the real differences between you and Isaac as big as they are in the movie?

Oscar is a great guy and without question one of the best actors of his generation. But actually we are quite different. As I said: he’s a real actor. And that’s me – without wanting to be flirtatious – somehow not.

What do you mean?

Well, I can tell you something about how I played my part in “The Promise”, for example. But I don’t really know a thing about acting, as a craft and as an art form. That’s why, unlike Oscar and most of the other colleagues, I’m not sociable when shooting.

Please explain that in more detail. . .

For me, acting is something I do from my gut. I don’t have a technique that allows me to switch from one second to the next and be back in the role. That’s why I withdraw during work and stay in my own little world. I sometimes feel sorry for that because I keep a certain distance from my colleagues and the crew. But if I get to know them too well, I want to have fun with them as a private person and I could no longer concentrate on being someone else in front of the camera.

In your private life you are not so shy of contact, are you?

No, there are certainly bigger loners than me. However, I would say that it is not uncommon for me to feel more comfortable surrounded by children and animals than between all kinds of smart adults. Having the feeling that I always have to add something intelligent to the conversation sometimes puts me under pressure.

You seem like someone who can take pressure. At least there are few actors who so often so radically cross psychological and physical boundaries for their roles. . .

For me, Jimi Hendrix has always been a role model in this regard. I saw him play the guitar as a child, probably on television, and was thunderstruck. The way he looked at the moment, I wanted to feel at least once in my life. This completely forgotten facial expression, this ecstasy, those fingers that were already bloody played. I wanted to get close to that in my job – without even comparing myself with Hendrix’s talent. And that just cannot be done without devotion and making sacrifices.

Your first leading roles in cinema were now 30 years ago. As a twelve-year-old, would you have expected to still be in front of the camera today?

Not in life. I’ve enjoyed every movie, every trip, every party believing this will be the last time. It was a lot of fun for me, my life temporarily turned into a trip to Disneyland. But I didn’t think much about the future back then

Did you have a plan B for the future?

Not at all. I wasn’t a very good student, so who knows if I would have studied. But my father also told me that you shouldn’t make too many plans because everything always turns out differently anyway. Besides that, I was a kid at the time. Nobody has any idea what they want to do for the rest of their lives.

Will we ever see you in a superhero movie again?

No, I’m done with the subject. Don’t get me wrong because I’m very proud of the three Batman films I made with Christopher Nolan. If you’re making comic book adaptations, then you should fucking be making the best there is. That is exactly what we succeeded in doing. But Chris always said it was going to be three films, and I always agreed with him. So I think it’s pretty out of the question that you will ever see me in a superhero costume again.



