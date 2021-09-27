Christian Bale is unrecognizable

Jojo effect

Actors and musicians who want to be successful in Hollywood for a long time have to conform to a special ideal of beauty. This is not news and will no longer surprise anyone. But what some men and women do for the really big success is no longer on a cow’s skin. Right at the front is the 43-year-old actor Christian Bale, who had already lost 31 kilos for his role in the film “The Machinist” and weighed only 54 kilograms at a height of 1.82 meters. Movie viewers were shocked and didn’t know how the actor could even keep himself alive. Back then he only ate an apple a day and drank lots of water and coffee to look like this:

In 2005, Bale stood in front of the camera as the superhero Batman and trained himself around 30 kilos of muscle mass for the role of his life. A little later he lost another 25 kilograms in order to be able to credibly portray a prisoner of war in the film “Rescue Dawn”.

In the years that followed, this action was repeated again and again, the now 43-year-old gained weight again in order to be able to slip into the Batman costume and then took off again and appeared months later for a role in “The Fighter” again skinny on the Canvas.









christian bale is the goat of losing and gaining wait for a movie role don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/1kNSCJhAfZ – yer da (@MorrisseyBBK) June 17, 2017

Gained a lot

At the “Telluride Film Festival” in Colorado, USA this week, some fans suddenly couldn’t recognize him because: Christian Bale has really put on weight again. For a current project he slips into the role of US politician Dick Cheney and “ate what he felt like for weeks”.

Believe it or not, this young man here is actually our Batman actor Christian Bale:

Christian Bale could play Banon. He’s already packed on the weight to play Dick Cheney. pic.twitter.com/rmPslMspLZ – Lando Kardashian (@LandoKardashian) September 8, 2017

In conclusion, Insider told People Magazine that doctors advised him to stop his Camellia behavior as soon as possible. Whether the 43-year-old will listen to this advice remains uncertain …