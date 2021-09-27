Christian Bale: 15 facts about the British actor

Christian Bale in his new film “The Promise”. At his side is the Canadian Charlotte Le Bon.

by Bernd Teichmann



As a twelve-year-old, he played everyone on the wall in Steven Spielberg’s war drama “The Empire of the Sun”. Today he is one of the greatest and most extreme actors in Hollywood. He is currently in our cinemas with the historical epic “The Promise”. 15 facts about the British.

• His new film is the historical drama “The Promise”, set in 1915, which is a triangular story against the backdrop of the Turkish Genocide against the Armenian people told. Christian Bale plays the American reporter Chris Myers.

• Bale arrived at Haverfordwest on January 30, 1974, Pembrokeshire, Wales, to the world. His father David, who died in 2003, was an entrepreneur, pilot and talent manager, his mother Jenny worked as a circus artist. Christian grew up in England and Portugal. After their parents divorced in 1991, Christian moved to Los Angeles with his father.

•His first role In 1982 he played in a commercial for the fabric softener Lenor, a year later he appeared in a spot for breakfast cereals:

• 1984 followed at the age of ten Stage debut on the West End track “The Nerd”. The main role was played by Rowan Atkinson.

• Steven Spielberg’s war drama “The Empire of the Sun” was Christian’s early one international breakthrough. Almost 4,000 boys were tested for the role of twelve-year-old Jim Graham, who ended up in an internment camp after the Japanese invaded China. Here is his very first TV interview that he gave as part of the promotion for the film:

• Bale found it difficult to cope with the sudden fame and the associated fuss about himself, and he thought seriously about the To give up acting again. Kenneth Branagh changed his mind and gave him a small role in his Shakespeare adaptation “Henry V” (1989):

• He left Bournemouth School at 16 and actually wanted one Drama school to visit. He applied to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), and the Central School of Speech and Drama – and was accepted by all three. However, his parents convinced him to keep working instead. What he regrets to this day.

• In 1997 he spoke for the role of Jack Dawson for “Titanic” before, and would have got it too. But because the producers didn’t want the two American main characters to be played by two Brits (Kate Winslet was already cast as Rose), the part went to Leonardo DiCaprio.

• Bale is known for being at his Role design to the limit to go. Especially in terms of weight. For “The Machinist” he starved himself down 28.6 kilos with a coffee and apple diet. He lost 14 kilos for the part of Dicky Eklund, brother of the boxer Micky Ward played by Mark Wahlberg in “The Fighter”. For “American Hustle” it was the other way around, he put on 20 kilos. Together with his bizarre hairstyle and yellow glasses, he was unrecognizable. Not even from film partner Robert De Niro when they greeted each other on the set for the first time.









• For “The Fighter” he was awarded a Oscar and a Golden Globe rewarded as Best Supporting Actor, for “American Hustle” each with a nomination for Best Actor. Amazingly, he was not proposed as “The Machinist”, whom many still consider to be the most outstanding achievement of his career.

• Since January 29, 2000 he is married to Sandra Blažić, ex-model and make-up artist. The two met through Winona Ryder, whose personal assistant was Sandra. The couple have two children, Emmaline (12) and Joseph (3).

• In 2010, Bale appeared in Zhang Yimou’s drama “The Flowers of War” about the massacre of the Japanese occupiers in China’s capital Nanking in 1937. When he did the Chinese with a CNN team dissident attorney Chen Guangcheng wanted to visit, he was attacked by security forces and then followed in the car for over 40 minutes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-NGweWIQqc

• This is what he says:

“I don’t want to know about other actors’ lives, and I don’t want people to know too much about me either. The less they know about you, the more believable you can play a character. If you’re good enough as an actor, it is the guarantee for longevity in the film business. Leave everyone in the dark. “

• This is what others say:

“He may not be the most amusing or brightest guy walking around, but he compensates for that with his burning, acting intensity.” (Empire Magazine)

Christian Bale for beginners



“In the realm of the sun” (1987)

“American Psycho” (2000)

“The Machinist” (2004)





“The Prestige” (2006)

“The Dark Knight” (2008)

“The Fighter” (2010)





“American Hustle” (2013)

“The Big Short” (2015)