Chris Hemsworth remains on board after “Thor 4” · KINO.de

In contrast to some other Avengers colleagues, he is apparently not yet ready for MCU retirement: Chris Hemsworth spoke in an interview about the future and assured him that he would continue to be there as Thor.

– Warning: This will be followed by spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame”! –

The fact that Chris Hemsworth receives a fourth solo film as the god of thunder Thor is a novelty in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): So far, every superhero – yes, including Iron Man and Captain America – had received a maximum of three solo films in addition to the “Avengers” adventures. But whoever thinks that after “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is over, has obviously not counted on the Australian beau. In an interview with the Polish edition of Elle Man, the 37-year-old was asked if he would finally put the hammer down after this film:

“Are you crazy?! I am not going to retire. Thor is way too young for that. It’s just 1,500 years old! This is definitely not going to be the movie with which I will say goodbye to this universe. At least that’s what I hope.”

The full MCU program is available on Disney +: Subscribe here

Clearly, even if Hemsworth is now a very busy man and will soon be filming “Extraction 2” in addition to a Hulk-Hogan biopic, he has not forgotten where his success comes from. Since 2011 he has embodied the god of thunder. And if it were up to him, he would certainly play it for another nine years.

What’s next in Marvel Phase 4 of the MCU? We know it:









Dune: Part 2 – What can we expect in the sequel?

Thor – the last of the big three

The climax of phase 3 with “Avengers: Endgame” changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) significantly: The big three are no more. Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has sacrificed himself and Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans) has chosen a life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Only Thor, the god of thunder, remained, albeit with a few pounds more on his ribs. At the end of the film, he preferred to disappear into space with his new friends, the Guardians of the Galaxy, on an adventure in search of adventure.

Actually, Hemsworth’s journey would have ended here. Just like his colleagues Downey Jr. and Evans, his contract with Marvel Studios ended. But the success of “Thor: Decision Day” and the transformation of the Asgardian superhero into an absolute fan favorite in “Avengers: Endgame” also brought Hemsworth a new contract. In “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” by director Taika Waititi there will be a reunion with the god of thunder. Admittedly, Natalie Portman could possibly play the main role this time. Your Jane Foster is said to be the new Mighty Thor in “Love and Thunder”.

The German theatrical release of “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is on February 10, 2022.

This quiz demands everything of you as a Marvel fan if you want to master it. Test yourselves:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.