“Censorship-prone, politicized and manipulative” – ​​harsh criticism of Cardano

A partnership between Cardano and Coinfirm caused Weiss Crypto to criticize heavily. But what happened?

The week could hardly have gone better for Cardano (ADA). First they started with a new all-time high, then pushed BNB off the crypto podium and on top of all that, the long-awaited “Alonzo” hard fork is just around the corner, which will finally introduce smart contracts in the crypto project. With all the positive reports about the Ethereum competitor, one piece of news occasionally caused a stir.

The basis was the announcement of a partnership between Cardano and the blockchain analysis company Coinfirm. In the future, the platform’s AML and CFT service will be used for monitoring purposes within its own network, the project said in a blog post. The aim was to achieve international standards of the FATF or the “6. EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive ”. Among other things, the regulations stipulate requirements for preventing and combating money laundering and terrorist financing. A necessary step that every cryptocurrency must take on the way to mass adoption, according to the statement by the Cardano Foundation.

“Disappointing, bad move for Cardano”

However, not everyone shared this opinion. Weiss Crypto – a company that rates crypto assets, among other things – published one on Twitter Thread over seven pages on which one criticized the cooperation. In summary, the US company rates the cooperation between Cardano and Coinfirm as a “disappointing, bad step” and began its criticism with a comparison to the banking system, which had been “choked to death” by excessive regulations. As a “free and decentralized network, Cardano is now on the verge of being corrupted by“ politicization, susceptibility to censorship and manipulation ”.

The sense of the crypto space is to build a new financial and ecosystem, “free from the control and repression of those who have brought our world economy to the brink of total failure,” says Weiss Crypto. The Cardano partnership now has exactly the opposite effect:

This step now does the exact opposite. It is well known that the so-called “AML Laws” are enacted by the high priests of the financial world to make sure they don’t miss anything. (…) The financial elites will NEVER accept the crypto industry. If you play by their rules, it will only mean your downfall.





Weiss Crypto on Twitter

Nevertheless, compliance with the legal framework is important. However, these should not be met by the network itself, but by the individual projects. The US company emphasizes that the base layer must remain neutral and apolitical.





Cardano founder reacts

Due to the severe criticism of Cardano, founder Charles Hoskinson was forced to react. He defended the partnership in a video message. “The whole point of the network has always been to build layers, modules and ecosystems that enable compliance with local regulations”.

The Cardano founder also says:

While the base layer of the system doesn’t care if you’re from the US, China, Japan, or whatever, you can add identity and metadata and all sorts of other things, and those other things give you the ability to be compliant with your line of business to be regulated or not. And that’s exactly why these partnerships are so important. They create clarity and provide a lot of business and technical requirements. They enable us to make the software better for everyone everywhere and to gain more acceptance for Cardano in all industries, whether regulated or not. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson

Weiss Crypto calls on Hoskinson for a discourse

In general, the response to the thread is mixed. A large number of users support the Cardano partnership and wonder how a global adoption of crypto and blockchain projects should take place if AML or KYC guidelines are not adhered to. You also have to be ready to compromise with the traditional financial world, see Binance.

In the meantime, Weiss Crypto has also responded to Hoskinson’s response. They thanked for the feedback and invited the Cardano boss to a discussion via video call. At the time of going to press, Charles Hoskinson had not yet responded to the proposal.



