Cardano blockchain foundation provides six million US dollars for African organizations

Zug – A new venture capital fund in Africa is investing six million dollars (USD) to fund the most innovative blockchain projects on the continent. With the establishment of the foundation, the unique innovation opportunities in Africa were taken into account. Africa has the highest proportion of entrepreneurs of any continent.

The focus was on blockchain technology, as African governments and companies face fewer obstacles to the introduction of next-generation technologies than Western countries due to the lack of infrastructure. This could result in the global playing field for the offering of groundbreaking blockchain-based products and services being leveled out.

African startups that want to build on Cardano, the third largest blockchain platform, receive financial support. Additionally, IO Global, the research and development company behind Cardano, will ensure that successful projects benefit from the associated training, funding and ongoing support from the partnership.

Training, financial and technical support

IO Global operates across the continent and offers training courses and technical innovations in the field of functional programming. IO Global is particularly well represented in Ethiopia, where the company is currently working with the Ethiopian government to introduce a system for verifiable educational certificates for five million students and teachers.









With a five year history in Africa, IO Global working with local investment and education companies, the company is well placed to ensure that the projects most needed to develop the region receive the funding and support they need.

John O’Connor, Director of African Operations at Input Output, said: “Working with African companies, I have come across the most inspiring entrepreneurship. At Input Output, we believe in the democratization of business opportunities. That means we give everyone equal access to finance to bring innovative ideas to life and solve problems around the world. This investment project is a milestone in the development of input output in Africa. It enables new ideas to grow and benefit from the possibilities of the blockchain. “(Cardano / mc / hfu)

