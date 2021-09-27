Cameron Diaz: No attraction with Joel Madden

Cameron Diaz (left) was drawn to only one of the two Madden brothers: Benji (right).

Cameron Diaz has been married to Benji Madden for six years. However, his twin Joel never attracted her.

Cameron Diaz (49, “Bad Teacher”) and Benji Madden (42) have been happily married for more than six and a half years. As the US actress now reveals in a new episode of the “Unqualified” podcast by colleague Anna Faris (44, “Mom”), she was never drawn to his twin brother Joel (42) – for a reason.









“They are not the same,” explains the 49-year-old in an interview with host Faris. Although the two rockers of the band Good Charlotte (“Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous”) are twins, they are “obviously very, very different”.

Get to know each other thanks to Joel Madden and Nicole Richie



But then Joel Madden played a small role in Cameron Diaz’s love life, as the actress “Die Schadenfreundinnen” also reveals. “I got to know my (husband) through my current sister-in-law and my brother-in-law. (…) They didn’t pair us up, but we were in the same room because of them,” recalls the Hollywood actress of her first meeting with musician Benji , which came about through his twin brother and his wife Nicole Richie (40). “And then we found each other.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have been married since January 2015. In December 2019, daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden was born.

