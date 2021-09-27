Britney Spears: That’s how aggressively the singer was controlled

The documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” reveals bad details from the singer’s everyday life.

It is becoming increasingly evident that even Free Britney’s worst fears are being borne out. The new documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” from the “New York Times” reveals shocking details about everyday life and the extent of external control that Spears has suffered from for more than ten years.

Britney Spears: Telephone calls are said to have been checked



Spears’ phone was monitored, listened to, and conversations recorded. Black Box Security is said to have been responsible for all-round surveillance. A former employee, Alex Vlasov, reveals the background in the documentary. According to him, even Spears’ “intimate relationships were closely monitored”. Nothing could ignore her father and guardian, Jamie Spears. “It really reminded me of someone who was in prison,” says Vlasov in the film. Apparently the musician’s bedroom should also have been bugged so that every private conversation could be recorded and controlled.

Experts explain to the magazine “Vulture” how legal it is in guardianship cases. Tamar Arminak, who represents those affected, said it all depends on what the court has approved in Britney’s case. “And that’s hard to find out because everything that was done under guardianship from the start was done in secret and wasn’t on record. That’s the problem with the court doing everything behind closed doors – albeit private details By keeping Britney’s life private in this way, everything else the guardian does also remains secret and immune to control, “she explained.

Further Together they took the first steps of their respective world careers in the Mickey Mouse Club. For a long time Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were hyped as rivals by the public and the press. It therefore meant a lot that Aguilera posted an emotional statement after Spears testified in court. “For the past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through. It is unacceptable that a woman or a person who wants to take control of their fate cannot live the way they want,” wrote them on Instagram.





Bed bugs in the bedroom



But that even Spears’ bedroom was not a safe place for her, shocked the expert. “Any communication between her and her lawyer should be off-limits. And there is certainly no excuse to put recording devices of any kind in her bedroom,” said Arminak. “To be honest, for me as a lawyer and as a woman, this is frightening to read.” The security company denied Vulture that recordings were made.





The documentary also reveals the leverage of Britney’s father Jamie and his team: Spears’ children. “If she struggled a little, they got even tougher,” revealed Britney’s outfit manager Tish Yates. “Then the screaming got louder. And then Jamie came and said, ‘No, you won’t get that’ and then it escalated until she didn’t get the boys.”

For years, Britney’s fans have wondered why the singer can’t break out of guardianship. If the revelations from “Controlling Britney Spears” are correct, you get an idea of ​​how difficult the fight against her father is for the 39-year-old. In the meantime, Jamie Spears has announced that he is stepping down as guardian. The next appointment in court is due next Wednesday.

