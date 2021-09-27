Britney Spears’ guardianship hell – BZ Berlin

It is the decision week for Britney Spears, 39. And more and more incredible details are coming to light.

The pop star is currently fighting in Los Angeles to depose her father Jamie (69) as guardian after 13 years.

The next negotiation date is on Wednesday – and now many bad details are coming to light. Britney’s guardianship – it was like a prison! Her phone was monitored, her home was bugged, her children were used as leverage … This is revealed in the new documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” (currently on view in the USA).

The security company Black Box took complete control of Britney’s life. Security assistant Alex Vlasov says in the documentary: “Security was the prison guard.”

The bedroom? Bugged! A recording device recorded everything there – including the private conversations Britney had with her partners, friends and children. Over 180 hours of material should have come together.

Read about it too

► Britney Spears engaged: “I can’t fucking believe it!”









► Britney Spears’ father wants to step down as guardian

Britney’s cell phone was also monitored and all text messages, photos and notes read. Britney’s confidential meetings with her lawyer and her mother Lynne (66) could be understood.

Britney was blackmailed with her sons Sean (16) and Jayden (15, from their marriage to Kevin Federline, 43). If she did not trace, the appointments with the children threatened to be canceled.

That’s what the lawyer says

Everything on behalf of father Jamie, the lawyers and representatives of Britney’s management – and only for the good of the pop star? No! US lawyer Lisa MacCarley (58, specializing in guardianship) to BILD: “I’m shocked. This type of surveillance is illegal. Everyone in charge was on a power and money trip. Britney was a commodity for them, not a person! “

The documentary reveals that the singer wanted to end guardianship back in 2016. Now it could be that time. Father Jamie recently agreed to step down as guardian.

Will it happen on Wednesday? MacCarley, the expert, sees good opportunities for this. Her hope: “That Britney’s lawyer will bring those responsible to justice!”